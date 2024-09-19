Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Let Users Pick Default Chat Theme From Multiple Design Styles

WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Let Users Pick Default Chat Theme From Multiple Design Styles

The feature is specculated to be applied to all conversations as default on WhatsApp for Android.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2024 19:33 IST
WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Let Users Pick Default Chat Theme From Multiple Design Styles

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

WhatsApp's default theme picker is reported to be unavailable even to beta testers

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for Android may let users pick default themes from multiple styl
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp for Android version 2.24.20.12
  • It is tipped to be applied to all WhatsApp conversations as default
Advertisement

WhatsApp for Android may be working on a new feature that lets users make default theme picks for chats and chat bubbles from a multitude of design styles, according to claims by a feature tracker. The purported feature is said to provide users with multiple design options via a new user interface (UI), potentially expanding the customisation choices on the instant messaging platform. This development comes amidst reports of another in-development WhatsApp which may let users mention others in status updates.

More Theme Options on WhatsApp for Android

According to the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging client is developing this feature for release on a future version of the app. It was spotted on the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.20.12. Following its rollout, users may be able to pick and choose their favourite options from multiple design styles.

whatsapp theme options WhatsApp

Chat Theme Customisation on WhatsApp for Android
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

As visible in the screenshot (above), the colours of the chat bubbles and wallpapers will automatically adjust to complement the selected theme. The feature tracker claims users may also have the option to pick a colour for the wallpaper independent of the chat bubble, allowing them to further fine-tune the customisation.

The option to pick from multiple themes is said to be present in the settings on WhatsApp for Android. It is tipped to be applied to all conversations as default, although users may still have a choice of manually overriding it for a particular chat.

Notably, the ability to pick a default theme was first spotted by the feature tracker on WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.24.17.19.

WABetaInfo claims that the new ability to pick default theme from options is still in development and is not available to even beta testers registered via the Google Play Beta program. However, it is crucial to note that while the instant messaging platform might be working on several new features for various platforms, not all of them make it to the public release.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android Beta, WhatsApp Beta, Whatsapp Beta Update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Alibaba Accelerates AI Push by Releasing New Open-Source Models, Text-to-Video AI Technology

Related Stories

WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Let Users Pick Default Chat Theme From Multiple Design Styles
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Series to Launch Next Week, Design Teased
  2. Google Pixel Smartphones Could Get Android 15 Update on This Date
  3. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ to Debut Next Week, Confirmed to Run on This MediaTek SoC
  4. Moto G75 5G Renders Leaked Online; Suggests Colour Options, Key Features
  5. Asus Starts Pre-Orders for Zenbook S14, ExpertBook P5405 Debuts in India
  6. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With IP69K Rating, AMOLED Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With IP69K Rating, AMOLED Display, Long Battery Life Launched
  2. iPhone 16 Series Reportedly Easier to Repair Than Previous Generations Due to Three Key Changes
  3. WhatsApp for Android Could Soon Let Users Pick Default Chat Theme From Multiple Design Styles
  4. Vivo X200 Camera’s 10X Zoom Capabilities Teased Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications
  5. YouTube Reportedly Rolling Out 'Pause Ads' Widely After Strong Advertiser Response
  6. EU Antitrust Regulators to Spell Out How Apple Must Open Up to Rivals to Abide by Digital Markets Act
  7. Redmi Watch 5 Lite India Launch Date Revealed; Teased to Feature 1.96-Inch AMOLED Display
  8. Nintendo, Pokémon Company Sue 'Palworld' Maker Pocketpair for Patent Infringement
  9. Alibaba Accelerates AI Push by Releasing New Open-Source Models, Text-to-Video AI Technology
  10. Supreme Court Rejects Telcos' Plea on AGR Dues Owed to Government
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »