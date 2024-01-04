Technology News

iQoo Neo 9 Pro Price Range in India Leaked; Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

iQoo Neo 9 Pro launched in China in December alongside the regular iQoo Neo 9.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2024 17:45 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

Chinese version of iQoo Neo 9 Pro runs on Android 14 based Funtouch OS 14

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro features a 16-megapixel front camera
  • It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro will be introduced in the country in February
iQoo Neo 9 Pro India launch will take place in February. iQoo has already teased the arrival of the phone in the country and some of its specifications are already known from its launch in the Chinese market. What is not known is its India price. However, a tipster has now suggested the price range of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro in the country. The Indian variant of the handset is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset that debuted in China is powered by tje MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar's (@heyitsyogesh) post on X, the price of iQoo Neo 9 Pro will be under Rs. 40,000 in India. The Indian variant is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, whereas the Chinese version has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset under the hood. The phone in India is said to run on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro was launched in China in December 2023 alongside the regular iQoo Neo 9. It is confirmed to go official in India in February. iQoo Neo 9 Pro's price starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

In China, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It has up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro features a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It features an IR blaster and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQoo Neo 9 Pro, iQoo Neo 9 Pro price in India, iQoo Neo 9 Pro Specifications, iQoo Neo 9, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
