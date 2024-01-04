iQoo Neo 9 Pro India launch will take place in February. iQoo has already teased the arrival of the phone in the country and some of its specifications are already known from its launch in the Chinese market. What is not known is its India price. However, a tipster has now suggested the price range of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro in the country. The Indian variant of the handset is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset that debuted in China is powered by tje MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar's (@heyitsyogesh) post on X, the price of iQoo Neo 9 Pro will be under Rs. 40,000 in India. The Indian variant is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, whereas the Chinese version has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset under the hood. The phone in India is said to run on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro was launched in China in December 2023 alongside the regular iQoo Neo 9. It is confirmed to go official in India in February. iQoo Neo 9 Pro's price starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

In China, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It has up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro features a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It features an IR blaster and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

