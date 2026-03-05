Technology News
English Edition
Xiaomi to Reportedly Refresh In-House Smartphone Chips Annually; Eyes Global Expansion of AI Assistant

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 March 2026 09:00 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi introduced the XRing O1 chip in 2025

Highlights
  • Xiaomi's next in-house chip is expected in 2026
  • Future chips may reportedly power Xiaomi phones globally
  • Xiaomi also plans an AI assistant for overseas
Xiaomi is said to be planning to upgrade its in-house chips for its smartphones on a yearly basis. Speaking to a publication on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona on Wednesday, officials reportedly said that the China-based company plans to deploy its proprietary mobile processors in Xiaomi devices sold globally, not just on its home turf. The company is also working on expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for overseas markets.

Xiaomi Tech Stack Outside China

In a conversation with CNBC, Xiaomi President Lu Weibing said that the company's next version of the chip is expected to arrive in 2026, as part of its long-term semiconductor roadmap. The move would kick off an annual refresh of Xiaomi's proprietary chipsets for mobile devices, following in the footsteps of Apple and Google, whose in-house silicon powers their smartphones.

The Xiaomi official reportedly mentioned that the company sees chip development as a strategic investment. “This is a long-term commitment. We are going to continue investing in chip development,” Lu told CNBC.

Notably, the China-based OEM introduced its first modern in-house smartphone processor, the XRing O1, last year. The chip, built using TSMC's 3nm node, debuted in the Xiaomi 15S Pro and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra. It represented Xiaomi's latest push into custom silicon development.

While Xiaomi has not disclosed technical details about future iterations of the chip, subsequent versions are expected to improve performance and efficiency. The most notable aspect of this announcement is the chip's availability. While the XRing 01 SoC is limited to China, Weibing emphasised that Xiaomi plans to bring the chips to smartphones launched in international markets as well.

Xiaomi is also working on expanding its AI assistant beyond China, as per the report. The company's current assistant, Xiao AI, is primarily focused on its ecosystem and integrates with Xiaomi smartphones, smart home products, and other connected devices. It is, however, exclusive to the Chinese market as of now.

Lu told CNBC that Xiaomi is preparing to introduce an AI assistant for international markets as it expands its presence globally. The company previously said it plans to launch its electric vehicles in Europe around 2027. Xiaomi aims to deploy the AI assistant across its broader ecosystem, spanning mobile devices and EVs.

“We want the AI assistant across smartphones and cars,” Lu said, outlining the company's vision for a connected software platform.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi, XRING O1, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
MacBook Neo Launched in India With 13-Inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple's A18 Pro Chip: Price, Specifications

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

