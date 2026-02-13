Bank of Baroda lets you access mini statements through the BOB World app, net banking, WhatsApp, or offline missed call and SMS services.
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Christina Morillo
Banking has become much more convenient in recent years, and Bank of Baroda now offers several easy ways to access important account services without visiting a branch. One of the most useful tools is the mini statement, which gives you a quick snapshot of your latest transactions. It can help you keep track of spending, verify recent debits or credits, or stay updated on your account activity within seconds.
Bank of Baroda customers can check their mini statement through multiple digital channels. The BOB World mobile app allows you to view recent transactions instantly, while net banking users can log in to the official portal to access account details with just a few clicks.
If you want an even faster option, the bank also offers WhatsApp Banking, where you can request a mini statement through a simple chat. Bank of Baroda also provides offline services such as missed call and SMS banking, which are helpful when you do not have internet access.
In this guide, we break down each method step-by-step so you can pick the one that suits you best.
Bank of Baroda also offers offline mini statement options through missed call and SMS services. To use the missed call service, dial 8468001122 from your registered mobile number, and the call will disconnect automatically after two rings. You will then receive an SMS with your last five transactions. For SMS banking, send MINI followed by the last four digits of your account number to 8422009988, for example, MINI 1234. Both of these methods work only with a registered mobile number, and while they are free, standard SMS charges may apply.
In most cases, Bank of Baroda's mini statement services show only your last five transactions through WhatsApp, missed call, or SMS banking. However, net banking may allow you to view up to the last 10 transactions. If any method does not work properly, you may need to update or register your mobile number by visiting a Bank of Baroda branch or using an ATM.
1. Can I get a Bank of Baroda mini statement without using the internet?
Yes, you can use the missed call service or SMS banking to receive your last five transactions without needing an internet connection.
2. Which is the quickest way to check a mini statement in Bank of Baroda?
WhatsApp Banking and the BOB World app are usually the fastest options, as they show recent transactions instantly on your phone.
3. Is there any charge for getting a Bank of Baroda mini statement?
The service is free, but standard SMS charges may apply if you use the missed call or SMS banking options.
