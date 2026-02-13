Technology News
Bank of Baroda Mini Statement: How to Get Mini Statement Using Different Methods Online

Bank of Baroda lets you access mini statements through the BOB World app, net banking, WhatsApp, or offline missed call and SMS services.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2026 18:48 IST
Bank of Baroda Mini Statement: How to Get Mini Statement Using Different Methods Online

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Christina Morillo

Most methods show the last five transactions, while net banking may display up to 10

Highlights
  • BOB World app can be used to view recent transactions instantly
  • WhatsApp Banking sends your last five transactions in a chat
  • Net banking can show up to the last 10 account transactions
Banking has become much more convenient in recent years, and Bank of Baroda now offers several easy ways to access important account services without visiting a branch. One of the most useful tools is the mini statement, which gives you a quick snapshot of your latest transactions. It can help you keep track of spending, verify recent debits or credits, or stay updated on your account activity within seconds.

How to Get Bank of Baroda Mini Statement Online

Bank of Baroda customers can check their mini statement through multiple digital channels. The BOB World mobile app allows you to view recent transactions instantly, while net banking users can log in to the official portal to access account details with just a few clicks.

If you want an even faster option, the bank also offers WhatsApp Banking, where you can request a mini statement through a simple chat. Bank of Baroda also provides offline services such as missed call and SMS banking, which are helpful when you do not have internet access.

In this guide, we break down each method step-by-step so you can pick the one that suits you best.

How to Get Bank of Baroda Mini Statement Using BOB World App

  1. First, you need to log in to the BOB World app using your credentials.
  2. Then, you can navigate to the Accounts section and select the account you want to check.
  3. After that, tap on View Statement or Mini Statement to see your recent transactions.
  4. Once the details appear, you can quickly review your latest account activity on the screen.

How to Get Bank of Baroda Mini Statement Using WhatsApp Banking

  1. Make sure you are sending the message from the phone number linked to your Bank of Baroda account.
  2. You need to save the official Bank of Baroda WhatsApp number, +91 8433 888 777, to your contacts.
  3. Then, open WhatsApp and send a “Hi” message from your registered mobile number.
  4. After the bank sends the menu, you can select the Mini Statement option.
  5. You will then receive the last five transactions directly in the chat.

How to Get Bank of Baroda Mini Statement Using Net Banking

  1. To begin with, you need to log in to the Bank of Baroda Internet Banking portal.
  2. Then, go to the Accounts section and select Operative Accounts from the menu.
  3. After doing that, click on View Mini Statement to check your recent transactions.
  4. Net banking usually shows up to the last 10 transactions for your account.

How to Get Bank of Baroda Mini Statement Using Missed Call or SMS

Bank of Baroda also offers offline mini statement options through missed call and SMS services. To use the missed call service, dial 8468001122 from your registered mobile number, and the call will disconnect automatically after two rings. You will then receive an SMS with your last five transactions. For SMS banking, send MINI followed by the last four digits of your account number to 8422009988, for example, MINI 1234. Both of these methods work only with a registered mobile number, and while they are free, standard SMS charges may apply.

In most cases, Bank of Baroda's mini statement services show only your last five transactions through WhatsApp, missed call, or SMS banking. However, net banking may allow you to view up to the last 10 transactions. If any method does not work properly, you may need to update or register your mobile number by visiting a Bank of Baroda branch or using an ATM.

FAQs

1. Can I get a Bank of Baroda mini statement without using the internet?

Yes, you can use the missed call service or SMS banking to receive your last five transactions without needing an internet connection.

2. Which is the quickest way to check a mini statement in Bank of Baroda?

WhatsApp Banking and the BOB World app are usually the fastest options, as they show recent transactions instantly on your phone.

3. Is there any charge for getting a Bank of Baroda mini statement?

The service is free, but standard SMS charges may apply if you use the missed call or SMS banking options.

How to Get Bank of Baroda Mini Statement, Bank of Baroda Mini Statement, Bank of Baroda, BOB World app, Bank of Baroda Internet Banking, Bank of Baroda WhatsApp Banking, Bank of Baroda SMS Banking, Bank of Baroda Mobile Banking
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
