WhatsApp is working on adding support for SIM binding for users with Indian phone numbers, according to a feature tracker. The Meta-owned chat platform is working to comply with the Department of Telecom's (DoT) direction issued last year, under the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules (2024), that mandates verification of an active SIM card for messaging applications. A screenshot of the feature, which is currently in development, suggests that the app will inform users that it must check that their SIM card is present in their smartphone to comply with regulatory requirements.

How WhatsApp's SIM Binding Feature Is Expected to Work

Feature tracker WABetaInfo posted a screenshot of a new popup that contains the text "Due to regulatory requirements in India, WhatsApp needs to check that your SIM card is in your device." It was spotted on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.8.6 update, but the functionality itself isn't expected to be available in the near future, as it is still in development.

SIM binding on WhatsApp (tap to expand)

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Meta is working to comply with a directive issued by the DoT in November 2025 that mandates SIM-based login verification for messaging apps. The rule applies to apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and other messaging apps that allow users to sign up for an account using a phone number. Access to these applications will only be available to users in India as long as the registered SIM is present in their smartphone.

According to the feature tracker, WhatsApp will "periodically" renew a user's account session, by performing an operation that verifies that the SIM inserted in a user's handset is the one used while signing up for WhatsApp. This will only be performed for accounts registered with an Indian (+91) phone number.

If an account fails the SIM binding verification test, WhatsApp will limit access "until validation is restored", while preserving existing chats and messages that weren't received before the verification process failed. The DoT's directive, which was issued in November 2025, is said to be designed to curb cyber fraud in the country.

The DoT's directive also makes it mandatory for chat platforms to automatically log out web-based or desktop clients every six hours, and users will have to log in to their account on linked devices using a QR code. However, this feature has yet to make it to a development version of WhatsApp, and it is unclear when it will be added by the platform.

After the directive was issued last November, the Internet Freedom Foundation urged the DoT to recall its SIM binding mandate while highlighting issues with the measure, which was introduced after lobbying by telecom operators in India. The group also cited potential issues with app functionality due to issues such as SIM damage or the need to purchase international packs just to keep their chat apps functioning while travelling.