Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Discord Introduces End to End Encryption Protocol for Audio, Video Calls in DMs and Voice Channels

Discord Introduces End-to-End Encryption Protocol for Audio, Video Calls in DMs and Voice Channels

Discord says that no outsiders, including Discord itself, can access the contents of ongoing audio and video conversations.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2024 13:18 IST
Discord Introduces End-to-End Encryption Protocol for Audio, Video Calls in DMs and Voice Channels

Photo Credit: Discord

Discord announced testing of end-to-end encryption protocol last year

Highlights
  • Discord's new DAVE protocol brings end-to-end encryption
  • It will be applicable in audio and video calls in DMs and Go Live streams
  • The feature is already supported by its desktop and mobile clients
Advertisement

Discord unveiled end-to-end encryption protocol dubbed DAVE for audio and video calls on Tuesday. It will offer encryption in direct messages (DMs), Group DMs, voice channels, and Go Live streams, for its estimated 200 million monthly users. The social media platform said that users will be able to check when end-to-end encryption is in effect and verify other members too. This development builds upon the experimentation Discord kicked off last year with regards to new encryption protocols and other audio and video call technologies.

How Does End-to-end encryption on Discord Work

In a blog post, Discord announced that its new Dave protocol follows five key goals: privacy, open and effective protocol, broad platform support, transparency, and scalability. The company says no outsiders, including Discord itself, can access the contents of ongoing audio and video conversations. Media encryption keys are changed every time a user leaves a call and previous keys cannot be decrypted.

The protocol leverages industry-standard sub-protocols and cryptographic algorithms, and is already supported by Discord's mobile and desktop clients. Support for the remaining clients will be rolled out next year. When a user starts a voice or video call, an out-of-band comparison of the verification code is done to ensure that the other participant in the call is legitimate.

Users can choose to have a persistent identity key pair for each device they use Discord on. It will potentially allow others to store their persistent verification, without repeating the process each time. However, every user must support the end-to-end encryption protocol for it to work. If a non-supporting member is present, the call is transferred over to a transport-only encryption.

Despite the encryption, Discord says low latency voice and video is not compromised. Following DAVE's rollout, it will automatically migrate users to its new protocol versions, without any disruption. The protocol will become the default for voice and video in DMs, Group DMs, voice channels, and Go Live streams.

In addition to the rollout of the DAVE protocol, Discord has also published its whitepaper and the libraries its clients use to implement it.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Discord, End to End Encryption
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
'Final Chapter' in Star Wars Jedi Trilogy in Development at Respawn, EA Confirms

Related Stories

Discord Introduces End-to-End Encryption Protocol for Audio, Video Calls in DMs and Voice Channels
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart BBD 2024 Sale: These Flagship Phones to Be Priced Under Rs. 40,000
  2. Vivo V40e India Launch, Design, Key Features Confirmed: Price Tipped
  3. Samsung Reportedly Testing One UI 7 Ahead of Anticipated Beta Release
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25+ Design Renders, Battery Details Surface Online
  6. Samsung Begins Pre-Reservation of Upcoming Flagship Galaxy Tablets in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Review
  8. Xiaomi 14T Series Will Offer Circle to Search and These AI Capabilities
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo to Make AI Servers in India, Opens New AI-Centric Lab in Bengaluru
  2. Google Working on Bringing Cross-Platform Chat Encryption 'As Soon as Possible' After iOS 18 Adds RCS Support
  3. Vivo V40e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  4. Discord Introduces End-to-End Encryption Protocol for Audio, Video Calls in DMs and Voice Channels
  5. Google to Introduce C2PA Content Credentials to Help Users Identify AI-Generated Images
  6. 'Final Chapter' of Star Wars Jedi Trilogy in Development at Respawn, EA Confirms
  7. Instagram Teen Accounts With Enhanced Safety Features for Younger Users Launched
  8. Xiaomi 14T Series to Come With AI-Powered Circle to Search and Other Features: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25+ Leaked Renders Suggest Similar Design; Battery Details Tipped
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23 to Be Available Under Rs. 40,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »