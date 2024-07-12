Technology News
iQoo has provided a 5,500mAh battery on the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2024 11:19 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14
  • It arrives as a close sibling of iQoo Neo 9 and iQoo Neo 9 Pro
  • It comes in Buff Blue, Star White, and Fighting Black colours
iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ was launched in China on Thursday (July 12). The new Neo 9 series flagship smartphone by the Vivo sub-brand comes in three colour options and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ boasts an LTPO OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and is offered in five RAM and storage configurations. The new handset arrives as a close sibling of the iQoo Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro.

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ price, availability 

Price of iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000). The 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options are priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 36,000) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000), respectively. The price goes up to CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the 16GB + 1TB variant. It comes in Buff Blue, Star White, and Fighting Black colours. It will be available for purchase in China from July 16.

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14, and features a 6.78-inch (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 93.43 percent screen-to-body ratio. The new iQoo smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Adreno 750 GPU. It carries Vivo's self developed Q1 chip as well.

For optics, the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary shooter and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. It offers up to 1TB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options on iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB OTG, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The phone packs an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature for authentication.

iQoo has provided a 5,500mAh battery on the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ with 120W fast wired charging support. The handset measures 163.53×75.68×7.99mm.

