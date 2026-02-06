Lava appears to be gearing up to expand its budget smartphone lineup in India with the upcoming Yuva Star 3. A newly leaked image has offered an early look at the handset's rear design, hinting at a refreshed camera module and a clean matte finish. While official details remain limited, the report suggests the phone could launch in India soon and may arrive in multiple colour options. The Yuva Star 3 is expected to succeed the Yuva Star 2, which debuted last year.

Lava Yuva Star 3 Design (Expected)

In a leaked image published by YTECHB, the Lava Yuva Star 3 appears to sport a matte black finish with softly curved edges. At the top-left, it is seen with a rounded rectangular camera island, which includes two circular camera rings stacked vertically.

An LED flash is positioned to the right of the top lens, while the text on the module suggests a 13-megapixel AI camera setup. Below the flash, a small circular element adds either a decorative touch or a sensor-like detail. On the right edge, we see the volume rocker and the power button as well.

The report notes that the Lava Yuva Star 3 is likely to arrive in more colour options aside from black. There is not much known about when the phone will be officially revealed. It is said to launch in India soon.

Notably, the Lava Yuva Star 2 was introduced in the country in May 2025. Unlike the rectangular camera island seen on the leaked Yuva Star 3 images, the preceding handset sports a vertically placed pill-shaped camera module at the back. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel main rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Launched at Rs. 6,499 in Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory colourways, the Lava Yuva Star 2 features an octa-core Unisoc 9863A chipset, Android 14 Go OS, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. It sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.