War Machine OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

War Machine is a Netflix original sci-fi action thriller where a military training mission turns into a brutal fight for survival against an unknown threat.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 February 2026 15:39 IST
War Machine OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

War Machine is available to stream on Netflix globally from March 6, 2026.

  • War Machine stars Alan Ritchson in a sci-fi action survival role
  • The film premieres exclusively on Netflix on March 6, 2026
  • Directed by Patrick Hughes and produced by Hidden Pictures
Alan Ritchson is gearing up for battle once again, but this time the war is not like anything he has fought in the past. Most recognisable to fans for his revelations in Reacher, Ritchson leads War Machine, a fast-paced sci-fi action film that fuses military precision with an otherworldly survival tale. With Netflix's colossal worldwide footprint and war machine actions and intrigue on a massive scale, it promises to provide an absurdly high degree of wanton thrills. Directed by Patrick Hughes, “War Machine” tracks elite soldiers who are sent to a training camp on an isolated stretch of land, as training goes horribly wrong when they encounter explosive visuals and performances.

When and Where to Watch War Machine

War Machine is available to stream on Netflix globally from March 6, 2026. The film is a Netflix original and will not be released in theatres. The movie will be available for streaming with an active Netflix subscription.

Trailer and Plot of War Machine

The teaser wastes no time dropping viewers into the danger zone. What started as the last challenge in U.S. Army Ranger selection becomes a desperate fight for survival. Alan Ritchson is 81, a hardened leader ushering his squadmates through what was supposed to be a controlled exercise. Soldiers battle a brutal and mysterious enemy when they're stranded on a hostile planet in Below the Surface, mixing high-intensity action with riveting character-driven drama.

Cast and Crew of War Machine

War Machine cast members include Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Blake Richardson, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Daniel Webber. It is directed by Patrick Hughes and written by James Beaufort. The film is being produced by Todd Lieberman and Alexander Young.

Reception of War Machine

Early murmuring is strong around War Machine due to its trailer and movie star. It does not have an IMDb rating yet.

 

Further reading: War Machine, sci-fi action film, netflix original, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
War Machine OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
