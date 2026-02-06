Technology News
Brave Ark 2-in-1 Android PC Launched in India With 14,550mAh Battery, 12.95-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Brave Ark 2-in-1 is currently on sale in India via Amazon in a single Galactic Blue colourway.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2026 15:24 IST
Brave Ark 2-in-1 Android PC Launched in India With 14,550mAh Battery, 12.95-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Brave

Brave Ark 2-in-1 Android PC ships with a stylus, dubbed Brave Ark Pen

Highlights
  • Brave Ark 2-in-1 PC ships with Android 15
  • Brave Ark 2-in-1 features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset
  • The new Android PC carries a 13-megapixel rear camera
Brave Ark 2-in-1 was launched in India on Friday as the tech firm's new all-in-one Android-powered tablet. The new device is currently available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform in a single colour and storage option. The Brave Ark 2-in-1 is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is equipped with a 12.95-inch IPS touchscreen with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The Brave Ark 2-in-1 is backed by a 14,550mAh battery, and it features a single rear camera setup.

Brave Ark 2-in-1 Price in India, Availability

Brave Ark 2-in-1 price in India is set at Rs. 34,999 for the sole 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is already available to purchase in the country via Amazon.

The tablet is available in a single Galactic Blue colour option. It is compatible with the company's stylus, which is called the Brave Ark Pen. 

Brave Ark 2-in-1 Specifications, Features

The Brave Ark 2-in-1 is a convertible tablet that runs on Android 15. It boasts a 12.95-inch 2.8K (‎2,880x1,840 pixels) IPS touchscreen, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 700 nits of peak brightness, 264ppi pixel density, and 96 percent colour gamut coverage.

Powering the new Android PC is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which is coupled with an Adreno 732 GPU and Qualcomm's Hexagon NPU. It features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB via a MicroSD card.

For optics, Brave's latest Ark 2-in-1 Android PC also carries a single rear camera unit, featuring a 13-megapixel shooter with autofocus and an LED flash. The device also features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It ships with eight speakers and two microphones, which support Smart Amplifier with DTS Audio and noise reduction, respectively.

The Brave Ark 2-in-1 packs a 14,550mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. It also supports Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, and the pogo pin interface for connectivity. The new Android PC measures 291.61x191.08x7.6mm , while weighing about 706g.

Further reading: Brave Ark 2 in 1, Brave Ark 2 in 1 India Launch, Brave Ark 2 in 1 Price in India, Brave Ark 2 in 1 Specifications, Brave
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Ubisoft Reportedly Cancels Co-Op Multiplayer Assassin's Creed Game
Brave Ark 2-in-1 Android PC Launched in India With 14,550mAh Battery, 12.95-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
