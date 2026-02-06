Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is anticipated to hit the market soon, along with Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ models. As the countdown to launch has started, a new 3D concept render of the phone has popped up online, revealing an updated rear camera design. The render shows the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a hole-punch display and rounded corners compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is tipped to ship with a quad rear camera unit, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 60W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Leaked Again

A 3D concept render of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was posted to X by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). Similar to recent design leaks, the latest render shows an updated rear camera design with a vertical camera island housing three cameras. The fourth sensor and a laser autofocus unit are also placed on the back. The camera layout is slightly different compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it appears largely similar to the one used on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

You spin me right round, baby. pic.twitter.com/YAejB2NdLi — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 6, 2026

On the front, the Galaxy S26 Ultra seems to have a centre-aligned hole punch display cutout, which could house the selfie camera. The display has narrow bezels and more rounded corners compared to its predecessor.

Samsung is speculated to launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra on February 25, alongside the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+. It is rumoured to cost EUR 1,469 (roughly Rs. 1,56,900) for the 256GB variant. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants are said to come with price tags of EUR 1,669 (roughly Rs. 1,78,300) and EUR 1,969 (roughly Rs. 2,10,300), respectively.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is likely to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ M14 CoE Dynamic AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits. It is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging. It is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel main sensor. It is likely to be launched in four shades.