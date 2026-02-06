Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3D Concept Render Offers a 360-Degree Look at Its Design

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra appears to feature a raised vertical island for three of its rear cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2026 14:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3D Concept Render Offers a 360-Degree Look at Its Design

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is speculated to launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra on February 25

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3D render leaked online
  • The new handset appears to have a redesigned rear camera island
  • Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is anticipated to hit the market soon, along with Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ models. As the countdown to launch has started, a new 3D concept render of the phone has popped up online, revealing an updated rear camera design. The render shows the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a hole-punch display and rounded corners compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is tipped to ship with a quad rear camera unit, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 60W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Leaked Again

3D concept render of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was posted to X by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). Similar to recent design leaks, the latest render shows an updated rear camera design with a vertical camera island housing three cameras. The fourth sensor and a laser autofocus unit are also placed on the back. The camera layout is slightly different compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it appears largely similar to the one used on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

On the front, the Galaxy S26 Ultra seems to have a centre-aligned hole punch display cutout, which could house the selfie camera. The display has narrow bezels and more rounded corners compared to its predecessor.

Samsung is speculated to launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra on February 25, alongside the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+. It is rumoured to cost EUR 1,469 (roughly Rs. 1,56,900) for the 256GB variant. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants are said to come with price tags of EUR 1,669 (roughly Rs. 1,78,300) and EUR 1,969 (roughly Rs. 2,10,300), respectively.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is likely to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ M14 CoE Dynamic AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits. It is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging. It is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel main sensor. It is likely to be launched in four shades. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Anthropic Introduces Claude Opus 4.6 AI Model With Improved Agentic Performance

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3D Concept Render Offers a 360-Degree Look at Its Design
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: The Raja Saab, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Parasakthi, and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3D Render Offers a 360-Degree Look at Its Design
  3. Brave Ark 2-in-1 Android PC With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India
  4. iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Shows Us What to Expect In Terms of Battery Capacity
  5. Lava Yuva Star 3 India Launch Tipped as Design Surfaces Online
  6. MediaTek's New Flagship SoC Will Power These Upcoming Phones in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Receives Bluetooth Certification: See Expected Specs
  8. iQOO Z11 5G, Z11 Lite 5G Listed on IMEI Database Ahead of Debut: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google's February 2026 Discover Core Update to Focus on Local Content, Reduce Clickbait
  2. Apple Eyes Retail Expansion in India, New Job Listings Hint at Apple Store in Hyderabad
  3. After The Last of Us, HBO Is Adapting Baldur's Gate 3 for TV With Craig Mazin as Creator
  4. Oppo Find N6 China Launch Timeline, Durability Improvements Teased: Expected Features, Specifications
  5. GPT-5.3-Codex Released as OpenAI’s First AI Model to Assist in Its Own Development
  6. Unfamiliar Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  7. Lava Yuva Star 3 Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon With Redesigned Camera Module
  8. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Could Launch Soon as Handset Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Database
  9. Xiaomi 17T Pro Leak Reveals Chipset, Battery, Durability and Other Key Specifications
  10. Baby Girl OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Nivin Pauly’s Film Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »