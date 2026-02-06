The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G was launched in India in March 2025, as the latest addition to the South Korean smartphone maker's lineup. Recently, its purported successor, the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting that the handset could arrive in the country soon. The phone has been certified by Bluetooth SIG, reiterating its imminent unveiling. While the company has yet to confirm the launch of the phone, a tipster recently claimed that the Galaxy A57 5G is scheduled to arrive later this month.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Spotted on the Bluetooth SIG With the SM-A576B/DS Model Number

The South Korean tech giant has received Bluetooth SIG certification for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, hinting that it could be launched in select global markets soon. The handset is listed on the website with the SM-A576B/DS model number, which is likely to be the dual-SIM variant of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G has been listed with the SM-A576B/DS model number.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Bluetooth SIG

This comes soon after the Galaxy A57 5G was approved by the BIS with the same model number. However, the South Korean tech firm has yet to any plans to launch another Galaxy A series smartphone in the country.

In December 2025, a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G will be launched by the company later this month with the Exynos 1680 and the Samsung Xclipse 550 GPU, nearly a month before the usual launch timeline of Samsung's Galaxy A50 series phones.

For context, the Galaxy A56 5G was launched in India in March 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 41,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. More details about the upcoming phone could be revealed soon.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Victus+ Glass protection. It is powered by an Exynos 1580 chipset, while also offering 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera on the back. On the front, the handset features a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.