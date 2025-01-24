Google Home extension for Gemini is reportedly rolling out to all users. As per a report, the new extension will be shipped globally over the coming weeks. The extension will allow the Gemini app on Android and iOS to control and manage Google Home-connected smart home devices. This will allow users to type or speak natural language commands, and the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot can understand the context to complete the task. Currently, Gemini can manage Google Workspace apps, Google Maps, YouTube, YouTube Music, and more.

Google Home Gemini Extension Rolling Out to Users

According to a 9to5Google report, the Google Home Gemini extension has started rolling out to all Gemini users on Android and iOS. The extension was first released as a public preview in November 2024, and now it is expected to be available globally over the next few weeks. Some users have already reported seeing it, however, Gadgets 360 staff members were not able to verify its presence.

Once the extension becomes visible, users can turn it on through either the Gemini web client or the app. Those on the web client can click Settings > Extensions > Google Home and toggle the button next to it. On the app, users can tap on their profile picture, find Extensions menu, and look for @Google Home. After locating it, users will have to tap the toggle button.

As per Google's support page, the new Gemini extension can access smart home appliances such as lights, sockets, switches, air conditioning units, thermostats, fans, curtains, smart TVs, speakers, washing machines, and more. One thing to note here is that the devices must be connected to Google Home.

With Gemini, users will be able to make multi-step and complex commands in natural language, and the AI chatbot will be able to complete the action. For instance, users can tell the app to “Set the hall for a gaming session,” and it will be able to set the lights and AC to preferred settings and turn on the Google TV-powered smart TV. Similarly, it can also understand vague commands such as “Set the AC to a temperature comfortable for sleeping.”

However, there are certain limitations. The feature works with both text and audio inputs but can only accept English language prompts currently. Additionally, the extension does not support commands for security devices that require a pin and it cannot stream video feed from cameras. It also cannot execute routines currently.