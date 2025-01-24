Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Home Gemini Extensions Reportedly Rolling Out to All Users

Google Home Gemini Extensions Reportedly Rolling Out to All Users

With Gemini extensions, users will be able to manage Google Home-connected devices with natural language commands.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2025 17:46 IST
Google Home Gemini Extensions Reportedly Rolling Out to All Users

Photo Credit: Google

For the feature to work, the smart devices must be connected to the same Google account as the Gemini app

Highlights
  • Google Home extension was released in public preview in November 2024
  • Gemini’s Google Home extension only accepts English prompts
  • Gemini cannot complete security device actions that require a pin
Advertisement

Google Home extension for Gemini is reportedly rolling out to all users. As per a report, the new extension will be shipped globally over the coming weeks. The extension will allow the Gemini app on Android and iOS to control and manage Google Home-connected smart home devices. This will allow users to type or speak natural language commands, and the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot can understand the context to complete the task. Currently, Gemini can manage Google Workspace apps, Google Maps, YouTube, YouTube Music, and more.

Google Home Gemini Extension Rolling Out to Users

According to a 9to5Google report, the Google Home Gemini extension has started rolling out to all Gemini users on Android and iOS. The extension was first released as a public preview in November 2024, and now it is expected to be available globally over the next few weeks. Some users have already reported seeing it, however, Gadgets 360 staff members were not able to verify its presence.

Once the extension becomes visible, users can turn it on through either the Gemini web client or the app. Those on the web client can click Settings > Extensions > Google Home and toggle the button next to it. On the app, users can tap on their profile picture, find Extensions menu, and look for @Google Home. After locating it, users will have to tap the toggle button.

As per Google's support page, the new Gemini extension can access smart home appliances such as lights, sockets, switches, air conditioning units, thermostats, fans, curtains, smart TVs, speakers, washing machines, and more. One thing to note here is that the devices must be connected to Google Home.

With Gemini, users will be able to make multi-step and complex commands in natural language, and the AI chatbot will be able to complete the action. For instance, users can tell the app to “Set the hall for a gaming session,” and it will be able to set the lights and AC to preferred settings and turn on the Google TV-powered smart TV. Similarly, it can also understand vague commands such as “Set the AC to a temperature comfortable for sleeping.”

However, there are certain limitations. The feature works with both text and audio inputs but can only accept English language prompts currently. Additionally, the extension does not support commands for security devices that require a pin and it cannot stream video feed from cameras. It also cannot execute routines currently.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, Google Home, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google, Apps, Smart Home
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Find N5 Leaked Live Images Suggest Thin Profile, Slimmer Camera Bump
Anthropic Introduces a Citations Feature to Make Claude’s Responses More Reliable

Related Stories

Google Home Gemini Extensions Reportedly Rolling Out to All Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Transparent Design
  2. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price Drops to Rs. 69,999 Ahead of Republic Day
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Hisaab Barabar, Sweet Dreams, and More
  4. Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R to Feature 6,400mAh Battery, India Launch Confirmed
  5. Android 16 Beta 1 Is Now Available for These Google Pixel Phones
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Reportedly Launch Around April
  7. Oppo Find N5 Leaked Live Images Show Thin Profile, Slimmer Camera Bump
  8. Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 India Launch Timeline Tipped
  9. Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch Date, Design and Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. China’s Ceres-1 Rocket Successfully Deploys 5 Satellites for Weather and Remote Sensing
  2. Google Home Gemini Extensions Reportedly Rolling Out to All Users
  3. Morgan Stanley Will Work With US Regulators to Examine Safe Ways to Offer Crypto, CEO Says
  4. Xbox Developer Direct 2025: Ninja Gaiden 4 Announced, Doom: The Dark Ages Gets Release Date and More
  5. Coma Cluster’s Distance Closer Than Predicted, Amplifying Hubble Tension Crisis
  6. Early Supernovas Could Have Created Water in the Universe, Paving the Way for Life 100 Million Years Post-Big Bang
  7. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price in India Temporarily Drops to Rs. 69,999 at Reliance Digital Stores
  8. Anthropic Introduces a Citations Feature to Make Claude’s Responses More Reliable
  9. Oppo Find N5 Leaked Live Images Suggest Thin Profile, Slimmer Camera Bump
  10. Newtopia OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »