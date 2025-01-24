Threads announced the release of three new features on Thursday. The Meta-owned social media platform is now letting users schedule posts, view insights from individual posts, as well as add a creative touch when reposting and quote-sharing on the platform. While the first two features are rolling out widely, the company stated that the Markup tool will first be introduced in select regions before it is expanded globally. These features arrived just a month after Threads allowed users to repost images without quoting the original post.

Threads Rolling Out New Features

In a post, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who also oversees Threads, announced the new features coming to the platform. He highlighted that these new features — Post Scheduling, Post Insights, and Markup — are aimed at letting users manage their presence on the platform.

Post-scheduling has been a highly requested feature on the platform. So far, users had no way of scheduling a post at a future time. However, Threads is now solving this pain point by adding the feature. The option to schedule a post can be found within the three-dot menu (present on the top-right) on the composer screen. With this, users can now manually select the date and time when they want the post to go live.

Before the post is published, it will appear within the user's drafts folder and it can be edited and deleted. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to locate the feature and it appears to let users schedule posts 76 days (or two months 17 days) in advance.

Next, post insights are also rolling out to all Threads users. Visible on both mobile apps and the web client, it will allow users to see metrics such as views and interactions about every post. A new insights icon has been added at the top of the profile tab. In this screen, users can select a date range and tap See all to see all the posts and their insights. Users can also sort the posts by views, likes, or replies.

The final new feature coming to Threads users is the Markup tool. The new tool opens whenever users repost or quote-share a post on the platform. It now allows users to add highlights, red arrows, or doodle objects on the original post to add a creative twist to it. Notably, this feature is currently only available in a few countries, and will likely be shipped globally in the future.