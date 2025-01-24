Technology News
English Edition
  Threads Rolling Out Post Insights, New Markup Tool, and a Scheduling Feature

Threads Rolling Out Post Insights, New Markup Tool, and a Scheduling Feature

Once a post on Threads posts has been scheduled, it will appear in the user’s drafts folder.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2025 19:06 IST
Threads Rolling Out Post Insights, New Markup Tool, and a Scheduling Feature

Photo Credit: Reuters

Threads will let users see the insights of their individual posts on both the web client and mobile apps

Highlights
  • Threads will let you schedule posts 76 days in advance
  • The Markup tool is currently available in select countries
  • Last month, the platform allowed users to reshare images without quotes
Threads announced the release of three new features on Thursday. The Meta-owned social media platform is now letting users schedule posts, view insights from individual posts, as well as add a creative touch when reposting and quote-sharing on the platform. While the first two features are rolling out widely, the company stated that the Markup tool will first be introduced in select regions before it is expanded globally. These features arrived just a month after Threads allowed users to repost images without quoting the original post.

Threads Rolling Out New Features

In a post, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who also oversees Threads, announced the new features coming to the platform. He highlighted that these new features — Post Scheduling, Post Insights, and Markup — are aimed at letting users manage their presence on the platform.

Post-scheduling has been a highly requested feature on the platform. So far, users had no way of scheduling a post at a future time. However, Threads is now solving this pain point by adding the feature. The option to schedule a post can be found within the three-dot menu (present on the top-right) on the composer screen. With this, users can now manually select the date and time when they want the post to go live.

threads scheduling Threads Scheduling

Post scheduling in Threads
Photo Credit: Threads

 

Before the post is published, it will appear within the user's drafts folder and it can be edited and deleted. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to locate the feature and it appears to let users schedule posts 76 days (or two months 17 days) in advance.

Next, post insights are also rolling out to all Threads users. Visible on both mobile apps and the web client, it will allow users to see metrics such as views and interactions about every post. A new insights icon has been added at the top of the profile tab. In this screen, users can select a date range and tap See all to see all the posts and their insights. Users can also sort the posts by views, likes, or replies.

threads insights Threads Insights

Post Insights on Threads
Photo Credit: Threads

 

The final new feature coming to Threads users is the Markup tool. The new tool opens whenever users repost or quote-share a post on the platform. It now allows users to add highlights, red arrows, or doodle objects on the original post to add a creative twist to it. Notably, this feature is currently only available in a few countries, and will likely be shipped globally in the future.

Comments

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Rolling Out Android's Identity Check Feature to Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Eligible Pixel Phones, More

