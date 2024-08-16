Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Introduces Giphy Sticker Collection, Custom Sticker Maker and More Features

WhatsApp Introduces Giphy Sticker Collection, Custom Sticker Maker and More Features

WhatsApp says it is making sticker organisation better by introducing the ability to preview new sticker packs.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2024 15:17 IST
WhatsApp Introduces Giphy Sticker Collection, Custom Sticker Maker and More Features

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

GIPHY stickers are now available on WhatsApp, the platform has announced

Highlights
  • GIPHY-powered stickers are now available on WhatsApp
  • WhatsApp also brings custom sticker maker to Android devices
  • Users can generate custom stickers using Meta AI
Advertisement

WhatsApp has introduced a slew of new additions for Android and iOS users to express themselves more creatively. It has partnered with US-based online database Giphy which makes its extensive sticker collection available to users. Additionally, Android users can now take advantage of the custom sticker maker to show their creativity and create new stickers. Other features include better sticker organisation and their creation using Meta AI – the conversational assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI) which is available on Meta Platforms' apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

New Ways to Use WhatsApp Stickers

In a blog post, WhatsApp unveiled new ways for users to express themselves better using stickers. It brings Giphy's sticker collection to the instant messaging platform which enables user to search for relevant stickers without leaving the app. They can tap on the sticker icon and search for the one as per their preference.

whatsapp sticker preview WhatsApp

Sticker Previews on WhatsApp

Furthermore, the custom sticker maker is now available on Android. This feature was introduced for iOS platform in January, allowing users to select an existing image and add elements such as cutout, text and drawing on top of it. They can also edit previously created stickers which are saved in the sticker tray.

If users cannot find a sticker which matches what users wish to express, they can leverage the AI sticker creation feature via Meta AI. The feature is currently available on Android and iOS platforms in the US. It can also be accessed in two additional languages: Spanish and Bahasa Indonesia.

The instant messaging platform says it is making sticker organisation better by introducing the ability to preview new sticker packs. The new stickers can be previewed below the downloaded ones in the sticker tray. If users wish to move their position or delete them, they can simply long press on a sticker to manage it.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able verify the new sticker organisation capabilities on the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS. Since WhatsApp features are usually rolled out in a phased manner, it may take some time for them to be available to all users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Stickers, WhatsApp Sticker Packs, WhatsApp sticker maker, WhatsApp Upate, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Will Offer LTPO Display in India, But Won't Support Wi-Fi 7

Related Stories

WhatsApp Introduces Giphy Sticker Collection, Custom Sticker Maker and More Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Leaked Hands-on Images Reveal Potential Design Changes
  2. Ola Electric Roadster Series EV Bikes Debut in India With Three Models
  3. Moto G45 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy M35 Review: Budget Star
  5. Google Pixel 9 Pro Models Do Offer LTPO Display in India
  6. Redmi A3x With 6.71-Inch HD+ LCD Screen Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Launches EOS-08 Earth-Observing Satellite, Marks Third Successful Mission for SSLV
  2. WhatsApp Working on Chat Bubble Theme Picker Feature on Android
  3. Poco Pad 5G to Launch in India on August 23; Display Details Revealed
  4. WhatsApp Introduces Giphy Sticker Collection, Custom Sticker Maker and More Features
  5. Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Will Offer LTPO Display in India, But Won't Support Wi-Fi 7
  6. Redmi A3x With 6.71-Inch HD+ LCD Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Gemini 1.5 Pro AI Model Might Have Been Silently Updated for Gemini Advanced Users
  8. Google to Fix Security Vulnerability on Pixel Phones That Could Allow Remote Access or Control: Report
  9. Ola Electric Roadster Series EV Bikes Unveiled in India: All You Need to Know
  10. India Restores Binance Access After Exchange Cleared $2.25 Million Fine for PMLA Violations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »