Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Will Offer LTPO Display in India, But Won't Support Wi-Fi 7

Pixel 9 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch (1,280 x 2,856 pixels) Super Actua (LTPO) OLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2024 14:55 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 9 series is equipped with Tensor G4 SoC alongside a Titan M2 security coprocessor

Highlights
  • Pixel 9 series was launched earlier this week
  • All three phones have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover
  • Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 6.8-inch (1,344 x 2,992 pixels) SuperActua display
Google Pixel 9 series was launched earlier this week at the company's annual Made by Google event. The vanilla Pixel 9 comes with an Actua OLED display, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL models ship with LTPO Super Actua screens. However, a recent listing of the phones on the Pixel support page suggested that the display quality and connectivity features for Pixel 9 models vary across different markets. The Indian variants of Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL were listed with non- LTPO displays.

As spotted on the Pixel support page by GSMArena, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL for India, Malaysia, and Singapore were listed with different displays compared to other variants for the rest of the world. The Pixel 9 Pro phones for these regions were allegedly listed with an Actua Display instead of a Super Actual Display (LTPO). 

However, at the time of writing, Google revised the display type of Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL for India, Malaysia, and Singapore markets and changed it to Super Actua display.

There were also discrepancies in Wi-Fi capabilities of Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL across regions. As per screenshots of the listing shared by the publication, the Pixel 9 Pro units sold in India lack support for Wi-Fi 7. However, that's because the regulatory authorities in India don't allow it. The phone probably has the hardware and full Wi-Fi 7 support should be available via a software update once the regulators in India give a green signal. 

Pixel 9 Series Display Specifications

The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch (1,280 x 2,856 pixels) Super Actua (LTPO) OLED display with 495ppi pixel density, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a large 6.8-inch (1,344 x 2,992 pixels) SuperActua (LTPO) OLED display with 486ppi pixel density, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9, has a 6.3-inch (1,080 x 2,424 pixels) Actua OLED display with 422ppi pixel density, up to 2,700nits peak brightness, and a refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz.

All three phones have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and are equipped with the Tensor G4 SoC alongside a Titan M2 security coprocessor.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
