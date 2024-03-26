WhatsApp for Android is reportedly getting a new feature that will make the process of sending high-quality images and videos easier than at present. The new feature is said to add a setting option that will allow users to select whether they want to send media in HD or standard quality. Once selected, the app will then automatically use that preference for all future media uploads. Notably, WhatsApp recently rolled out the feature to let users pin up to three messages in individual and group chats.

The new feature was spotted by the WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.7.17 build. The beta version for Android began rolling out to testers on Monday through the Google Play Beta Program. The new update reportedly grants users the ability to set the upload quality of images and videos directly via Settings, eliminating the need to repeat the process every time with a new media upload.

WhatsApp's reported Media upload quality setting

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

In a screenshot shared in the report, a new Setting option can be seen within the Storage and data menu. This new setting option is titled Media upload quality and it reportedly contains two options of Standard quality and HD quality. Once a user selects an option, the future uploads will follow the preference.

The messaging platform introduced the HD Photo Sharing feature in August 2023, and shortly after added support for high-resolution videos as well. But at present, users have to manually select whether they want to send media in HD or standard quality every time they send photos or videos. The granular control was helpful for those who normally prefer to send standard files and only occasionally share HD images and videos. However, for those who just want to stick to one of the options, this becomes an unnecessary step.

WhatsApp's upcoming update reportedly will fix this issue. The preview screen option to change quality is still reportedly available, however, it is now set at the preference chosen in the settings. The feature is reported for Android, but it is not yet confirmed for iOS or the desktop app. It should be noted that none of the current options allows users to send media in its original resolution, especially if it is a large-sized file. To do that, users will have to share it as a document.

