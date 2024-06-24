Technology News
WhatsApp for Android May Be Developing a New In-App Dialler for Calling Convenience

The new in-app dialler reportedly appears as a floating action button (FAB) in the Calls tab on WhatsApp for Android.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 18:55 IST
WhatsApp for Android May Be Developing a New In-App Dialler for Calling Convenience

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mika Baumeister

The new in-app dialler was reportedly spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.13.17

Highlights
  • WhatsApp may reportedly be developing in-app dialer for its Android app
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.13.17
  • It may appear as a floating action button in the Calls tab on WhatsApp
WhatsApp is said to be working on several new features for the Android platform. According to a feature tracker, one of the features introduced in the latest WhatsApp for Android beta app update is a new in-app dialler. This feature is speculated to make WhatsApp calling convenient by allowing users to make calls directly from the app, without having to switch to the system dialler and save the contact on the Android smartphone.

WhatsApp's in-app dialer

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new in-app dialler may appear as a floating action button (FAB) in the Calls tab. With it, users can take advantage of WhatsApp calling, even to numbers which aren't saved on the smartphone. This feature is said to have been spotted in the WhatsApp for Android beta app version Android 2.24.13.17.

In-App Dialler on WhatsApp

In-App Dialler on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Apart from calling, users may be able to save the contact from the dialler to the smartphone's address book, either as a new contact or an addition to an existing one. Furthermore, a messaging option is also said to be present for those who initially wanted to call someone but changed their mind and now wish to send them a WhatsApp message.

It is speculated to also offer the functionality to check whether a given number is registered on WhatsApp. The feature tracker suggested that the new in-app dialler is available to select users who are enrolled in the Google Play Beta program as beta testers of the WhatsApp for Android app.

Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to test the availability of this feature.

New stickers

WhatsApp also reportedly introduced new and more dynamic stickers, according to a report. These stickers are said to offer more fluid motion, courtesy of the newly supported Lottie framework. It reportedly enables the development of more dynamic animations built on motion graphic design software such as Adobe After Effects, for native rending on mobile devices.

The first sticker pack to officially support this new framework is “I'm Just a Girl”, developed by BUCK, which is 228KB in size. This feature is being rolled out to WhatsApp for Android and iOS users.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WhatsApp for Android May Be Developing a New In-App Dialler for Calling Convenience
