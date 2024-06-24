Redmi Note 14 series is likely to be unveiled in the coming months. It is expected to succeed the Redmi Note 13 lineup which includes the Redmi Note 13, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The Note 13 series was unveiled in China in September 2023, and it hit Indian shelves in January this year. A new report has claimed that the next generation of Redmi Note handsets has been spotted on the IMEI database.

Redmi Note 14 series launch (expected)

Xiaomi is working on the Redmi Note 14 series and it is expected to be launched in September this year, according to a XiaomiTime report. The lineup is likely to be first unveiled in China and then eventually roll out to other global markets including India. The report added that the expected handsets in the purported lineup — the Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+, have been spotted on the IMEI website.

The base model is reportedly seen with the model numbers 24115RA8EG, 24115RA8EI and 24115RA8EC. Meanwhile, the Pro variant is said to be carrying the model numbers 24094RAD4G, 24094RAD4I and 24094RAD4C, while the top-of-the-line Pro+ version is associated with the model numbers 24090RA29G, 24090RA29I and 24090RA29C. The "C" in these model numbers are said to represent the Chinese variant, while the "G" and "I" are said to be indicative of "Global" and "Indian" versions.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ also reportedly carries the internal model number O16U and the codename 'amethyst.' This handset, alongside the vanilla and the Pro variants, is expected to run Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box.

Redmi Note 14 series features (expected)

The Redmi Note 14 series has recently been tipped to feature 1.5K AMOLED screens with a high refresh rate. For reference, the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+ sport 1.5K AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the Pro variant of the Redmi Note 14 lineup is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. If true, it will be an upgrade over the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset that is packed in the Redmi Note 13 Pro. However, the Redmi Note 14 Pro is also likely to carry a 5,000mAh battery, which is smaller than the 5,100mAh battery in the Note 13 Pro.

