Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 14 Series Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Website Suggesting Imminent India and Global Launch

Redmi Note 14 Series Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Website Suggesting Imminent India and Global Launch

Redmi Note 14 series is tipped to be first introduced in China.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 18:11 IST
Redmi Note 14 Series Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Website Suggesting Imminent India and Global Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 series is expected to succeed the Redmi Note 13 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 series is expected to include three handsets
  • The Pro variant may come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  • The Redmi Note 14 Pro could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Redmi Note 14 series is likely to be unveiled in the coming months. It is expected to succeed the Redmi Note 13 lineup which includes the Redmi Note 13, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The Note 13 series was unveiled in China in September 2023, and it hit Indian shelves in January this year. A new report has claimed that the next generation of Redmi Note handsets has been spotted on the IMEI database.

Redmi Note 14 series launch (expected)

Xiaomi is working on the Redmi Note 14 series and it is expected to be launched in September this year, according to a XiaomiTime report. The lineup is likely to be first unveiled in China and then eventually roll out to other global markets including India. The report added that the expected handsets in the purported lineup — the Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+, have been spotted on the IMEI website.

The base model is reportedly seen with the model numbers 24115RA8EG, 24115RA8EI and 24115RA8EC. Meanwhile, the Pro variant is said to be carrying the model numbers 24094RAD4G, 24094RAD4I and 24094RAD4C, while the top-of-the-line Pro+ version is associated with the model numbers 24090RA29G, 24090RA29I and 24090RA29C. The "C" in these model numbers are said to represent the Chinese variant, while the "G" and "I" are said to be indicative of "Global" and "Indian" versions.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ also reportedly carries the internal model number O16U and the codename 'amethyst.' This handset, alongside the vanilla and the Pro variants, is expected to run Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box.

Redmi Note 14 series features (expected)

The Redmi Note 14 series has recently been tipped to feature 1.5K AMOLED screens with a high refresh rate. For reference, the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+ sport 1.5K AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the Pro variant of the Redmi Note 14 lineup is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. If true, it will be an upgrade over the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset that is packed in the Redmi Note 13 Pro. However, the Redmi Note 14 Pro is also likely to carry a 5,000mAh battery, which is smaller than the 5,100mAh battery in the Note 13 Pro.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design stands out
  • IP68 Certification
  • Decent performance
  • Excellent Display
  • Solid primary camera
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Unreliable ultra-wide and macro cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 14 Series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Qualcomm Makes Its Compute AI Models Available to Developers to Let Them Build Apps With AI Capabilities
Elden Ring Director Says Lowering Difficulty Would ‘Break the Game' as Shadow of the Erdtree Sparks Debate

Related Stories

Redmi Note 14 Series Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Website Suggesting Imminent India and Global Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  2. This Upcoming Motorola Phone Will Offer a Four-Year Warranty
  3. New OnePlus Battery Tech Promises to Last Beyond 4 Years of Usage
  4. Oppo A-Series Phone With iPhone 12-Like Camera Module Surfaces Online
  5. Redmi Note 14 Series Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Website
  6. Honor Play 60 Plus With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched: See Price
  7. Meta AI Is Finally Coming to India, Will Be Powered by Llama 3 AI Model
  8. Realme C61 4G May Launch in India with 50-Megapixel Dual Camera
  9. Tecno's Next Foldable Pops Up on Bluetooth SIG Website
  10. Lenovo Legion Tablet India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price Leaked; Tipped to Be Pricier Than Galaxy Z Flip 5
  2. Synthesia 2.0 AI Video Communications Platform With Expressive AI Avatars Launched for Enterprises
  3. YouTube Reportedly Developing a Sleep Timer Feature That Automatically Stops Video Playback
  4. Redmi Note 14 Series Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Website Suggesting Imminent India and Global Launch
  5. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Colour Options, Key Specifications Teased Ahead of June 27 Launch
  6. Elden Ring Director Says Lowering Difficulty Would ‘Break the Game' as Shadow of the Erdtree Sparks Debate
  7. Qualcomm Makes Its Compute AI Models Available to Developers to Let Them Build Apps With AI Capabilities
  8. Honor Play 60 Plus With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme GT 6 Confirmed to Launch in China Next Month
  10. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Can Now Record Up to 3-Minute Long Videos: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »