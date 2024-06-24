WhatsApp is rolling out more interactive stickers with fluid motion, courtesy of the new Lottie framework support. According to a feature tracker, this development was first reported in a beta version of the WhatsApp for Android app in February but is now rolling out widely with the latest stable update for both Android and iOS platforms. Stickers will now have more dynamic animations, starting with the first sticker pack called “I'm Just a Girl”.

Lottie framework support on WhatsApp

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the support for the Lottie framework is available to users with the latest version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS platforms. If users can see the sticker pack on the WhatsApp sticker store, it may be enabled for them. With it, stickers now become more dynamic.

Lottie-Supported Sticker Pack on WhatsApp

At present, sticker packs on WhatsApp are in the WebP format which allows developers to compress the image size while maintaining its quality on the web. However, the Lottie framework enables more dynamic and fluid animations built on motion graphic design software such as Adobe After Effects for native rending on mobile devices. Stickers created using Lottie are said to be based on vectors. This essentially means developers (or users) can scale the animations as per their preference without having to sacrifice the resolution.

The feature tracker says the “I'm Just a Girl” sticker pack, developed by BUCK, is the first official sticker pack built using the new framework. It features stickers with more fluid animations, unlike other packs in the store. The “I'm Just a Girl” sticker pack is 228KB in size.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the availability of this sticker pack on a stable version of WhatsApp for both Android and iOS devices.

Meta AI in India

Alongside new support for the Lottie framework, Meta Platforms, the parent company of WhatsApp, announced that it is bringing Meta AI to India. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot was first announced in April but was not introduced in the country. However, it is now said to be rolling out to Indian users and may be visible in the coming days.

The AI chatbot will be powered by Meta's in-house Llama 3 large language model (LLM) and will be available across apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

