Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for Android, iOS Get More Interactive Stickers With Lottie Framework Support

WhatsApp for Android, iOS Get More Interactive Stickers With Lottie Framework Support

Stickers on WhatsApp are set to benefit from this new framework with more dynamic animations, starting with the first pack called “I’m Just a Girl”.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 13:24 IST
WhatsApp for Android, iOS Get More Interactive Stickers With Lottie Framework Support

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Asterfolio

The support for Lottie framework is available with the latest version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is said to introduce Lottie framework support on Android and iOS
  • It brings more dynamic and fluid stickers for the instant messaging app
  • The “I’m Just a Girl” sticker pack is available in the Sticker Store
Advertisement

WhatsApp is rolling out more interactive stickers with fluid motion, courtesy of the new Lottie framework support. According to a feature tracker, this development was first reported in a beta version of the WhatsApp for Android app in February but is now rolling out widely with the latest stable update for both Android and iOS platforms. Stickers will now have more dynamic animations, starting with the first sticker pack called “I'm Just a Girl”.

Lottie framework support on WhatsApp

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the support for the Lottie framework is available to users with the latest version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS platforms. If users can see the sticker pack on the WhatsApp sticker store, it may be enabled for them. With it, stickers now become more dynamic.

whatsapp sticker Lottie-Supported Sticker Pack on WhatsApp

Lottie-Supported Sticker Pack on WhatsApp

At present, sticker packs on WhatsApp are in the WebP format which allows developers to compress the image size while maintaining its quality on the web. However, the Lottie framework enables more dynamic and fluid animations built on motion graphic design software such as Adobe After Effects for native rending on mobile devices. Stickers created using Lottie are said to be based on vectors. This essentially means developers (or users) can scale the animations as per their preference without having to sacrifice the resolution.

The feature tracker says the “I'm Just a Girl” sticker pack, developed by BUCK, is the first official sticker pack built using the new framework. It features stickers with more fluid animations, unlike other packs in the store. The “I'm Just a Girl” sticker pack is 228KB in size.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the availability of this sticker pack on a stable version of WhatsApp for both Android and iOS devices.

Meta AI in India

Alongside new support for the Lottie framework, Meta Platforms, the parent company of WhatsApp, announced that it is bringing Meta AI to India. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot was first announced in April but was not introduced in the country. However, it is now said to be rolling out to Indian users and may be visible in the coming days.

The AI chatbot will be powered by Meta's in-house Llama 3 large language model (LLM) and will be available across apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Stickers, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Moto S50 Neo Confirmed to Offer Four-Year Warranty; Specifications Revealed
Apple Could Reportedly Introduce Several New Variations of Its Vision Pro Headset In the Future

Related Stories

WhatsApp for Android, iOS Get More Interactive Stickers With Lottie Framework Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  2. Meta AI Is Finally Coming to India, Will Be Powered by Llama 3 AI Model
  3. This Upcoming Motorola Phone Will Offer a Four-Year Warranty
  4. Lenovo Legion Tablet India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed
  5. Oppo A-Series Phone With iPhone 12-Like Camera Module Surfaces Online
  6. Realme C61 4G May Launch in India with 50-Megapixel Dual Camera
  7. Leaked Renders of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Suggest Familiar Design
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android, iOS Get More Interactive Stickers With Lottie Framework Support
  2. Apple Could Reportedly Introduce Several New Variations of Its Vision Pro Headset In the Future
  3. Palworld May Soon Arrive on PS5 After Pocketpair Staff Teases PlayStation Release
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Remain Stagnant, Minimal Gains Seen Across the Market
  5. Moto S50 Neo Confirmed to Offer Four-Year Warranty; Specifications Revealed
  6. Oppo A-Series Smartphone With iPhone 12-Like Camera Module Surfaces Online, Spotted on Certification Sites
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Renders Leak, Suggesting a Similar Design to Its Predecessor
  8. Tecno's Phantom V2 Fold Pops Up on Bluetooth SIG Website; Launch Could Be Imminent
  9. Lenovo Legion Tablet India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed
  10. Meta AI Chatbot Is Finally Rolling Out to India, Will Be Powered By Llama 3 AI Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »