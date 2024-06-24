Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price Leaked; Tipped to Be Pricier Than Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be EUR 150 more expensive in Europe, compared with last year's foldable.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 18:44 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's summer Galaxy Unpacked event could be less than a month away

Highlights
  • The price of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has leaked
  • The 256GB model will reportedly sell for EUR 1,339.99
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be more expensive in the Europe
Samsung usually unveils new foldables in the second half of the year and this year's second Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to take place on July 10. As we are inching towards the rumoured launch date, speculations surrounding the features and specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are heating up. As per a new leak, the starting price of Galaxy Z Flip 6 will go up by EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 13,000) over what the current model costs. It is believed to run on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC and pack a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price (leaked)

Saminsider spotted the Galaxy Z Flip 6 on a European retailer's database that listed the possible pricing for the European market. As per the report, the clamshell foldable phone is said to carry a price tag of EUR 1,339.99 (roughly Rs. 1,20,000) for the 256GB variant and the 512GB model could cost EUR 1,466.99 (roughly Rs. 1,31,300).

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 debuted in Germany at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,07,300) for the 256GB model and EUR 1,319 (roughly Rs. 1,18,100) for the 512GB model.

If these rumoured prices are accurate, it could discourage smartphone enthusiasts from upgrading to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications (expected)

As per past leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will get a 6.7-inch internal display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2,640 x 1,080 pixels. It could feature a 3.4-inch cover display with a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels. It is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor with a maximum clock speed of 3.9GHz.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to get a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel camera. It could pack a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. It is tipped to house a 4,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

