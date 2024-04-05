Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Testing Link Privacy Feature; Working on Picture in Picture Support on iOS: Reports

WhatsApp Testing Link Privacy Feature; Working on Picture-in-Picture Support on iOS: Reports

Enabling WhatsApp's Link Privacy will disable image previews while sharing URLs on WhatsApp.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 April 2024 16:26 IST
WhatsApp Testing Link Privacy Feature; Working on Picture-in-Picture Support on iOS: Reports

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is currently testing the link privacy feature with beta testers

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has not released the PiP video viewing feature to beta testers
  • The PiP feature is not likely to launch on iOS in the near future
  • WhatsApp's link privacy feature can prevent the app from leaking data
Advertisement

WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out a new privacy feature. This helps users choose the privacy level of the links that are shared in their chats. The feature has not yet been publicly announced, but it has been spotted on some beta testing accounts. WhatsApp is also said to be developing a new video-viewing feature within the app. Recently a report claimed that the company is working on a locked chats feature for linked devices, and it is expected to be available in a later update. WhatsApp initially rolled out the Chat Lock feature for smartphones in May 2023. 

According to an Android Police report, WhatsApp has started rolling out a link privacy feature to some beta testers. Users can choose to turn off link previews with this feature which means there will be no thumbnail preview or any other data related to the article alongside the link. This will not reveal any overt information regarding the link to anyone attempting to pry over the chats.

This feature is also expected to help declutter the chats and make them easier to navigate. More importantly, it is also expected to prevent data leaks. WhatsApp beta testers can access this feature under the Disable link previews option by tapping on Privacy > Advanced in WhatsApp's settings menu. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the feature is enabled on the latest beta version of WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo claimed that the company is developing a new video viewing feature. This would allow users to view videos shared amongst contacts on the app in a picture-in-picture segment within the app. This is similar to the picture-in-picture feature that is available when watching YouTube and Instagram videos shared on WhatsApp. 

The report noted that this picture-in-picture viewing for WhatsApp media videos is only available within the WhatsApp application, not over any other apps. This means that with this feature, you can watch a video that one of your contacts sent, come out of the chat and interact in other chats or groups within WhatsApp, while the concerned video continues playing in a smaller window. It also added that this feature is currently being worked on and is not ready to even roll out to beta testers. So, it may not see a public release in the near future.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Link Privacy Feature, Picture in Picture, PiP, WhatsApp features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in the Works, to Launch Earlier Than Usual: Report
Google Files Lawsuits Against Chinese Nationals for Promoting Fraudulent Crypto Apps on Play Store: Report

Related Stories

WhatsApp Testing Link Privacy Feature; Working on Picture-in-Picture Support on iOS: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro's Thin Bezels Might Pose a Challenge to Apple's Suppliers
  2. PlayStation 5 Slim Arrives in India With 10-Minute Delivery in These Cities
  3. Vivo X100s Pro, Vivo X100s Spotted on Certification Sites; Launch Expected Soon
  4. WhatsApp Tests Link Privacy Feature; Developing This Video Feature on iOS
  5. Realme 12X 5G Special Sale in India Today: Check Price, Offers
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  7. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  8. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series India Launch Set for This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air Hit by Production Delays Ahead of Anticipated Debut in May: Report
  2. WhatsApp Testing Link Privacy Feature; Working on Picture-in-Picture Support on iOS: Reports
  3. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Now Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of April 8 Launch
  4. PlayStation 5 Slim Goes on Sale in India With 10-Minute Delivery in Select Cities
  5. Google Reportedly Reveals the Date to Launch Find My Device Network for Android
  6. Google Files Lawsuits Against Chinese Nationals for Promoting Fraudulent Crypto Apps on Play Store: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in the Works, to Launch Earlier Than Usual: Report
  8. Elon Musk's X Expands Community Notes to India, Allows Users to Become Contributors
  9. Samsung Acknowledges Galaxy S23 Touchscreen Issue With One UI 6.1, Offers Temporary Fix
  10. India to Legislate AI Regulations Soon, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »