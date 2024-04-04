Technology News
Facebook Revamps the Video Player on Its Mobile Apps, Adds Consistent Full-Screen Mode, New Controls

Facebook’s new video player will offer a single vertical full-screen mode for Reels, longer videos and Live content.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2024 17:45 IST
Facebook Revamps the Video Player on Its Mobile Apps, Adds Consistent Full-Screen Mode, New Controls

Photo Credit: Meta

The revamped video player will first roll out to Android and iOS users in the US and Canada

Highlights
  • Facebook will also let users watch videos in landscape mode
  • Slider at the bottom will allow users to skip through the Facebook video
  • Options to pause or skip ten seconds in either direction are being added
Facebook, the popular social media platform, is revamping the video player on its mobile apps. With this upgrade, users will not have to see different full-screen modes and viewing experiences for different kinds of videos. Currently, users can watch Reels, long-length videos, as well as live videos on the app. While Reels open in vertical full-screen, longer videos, and live videos open in a half-screen view with comments at the bottom. Facebook is now addressing this inconsistency with its upgraded video player.

The announcement was made on Wednesday via a post on Meta newsroom, which stated, “We're introducing an updated video player on Facebook that brings together Reels, longer videos and Live content all in one fullscreen, engaging experience. The updated video player is rolling out on iOS and Android first in the US and Canada, and globally in the coming months.” It will arrive in other regions in the coming months.

Essentially, Facebook is offering a single consistent full-screen for all kinds of videos. Once the update rolls out, users will be able to open all videos in a vertical full-screen. The company appears to be using Instagram's Reels as the template for its video player. On the vertical screen, users will have options to like, comment, share, and send it to a contact on Messenger on the right side, with the uploader's name towards the bottom followed by the description of the video.

The longer-length videos which may not be vertically aligned can be viewed in landscape mode. Facebook said that opening most horizontal videos in full-screen will show an icon to turn the orientation, through which users can enter the landscape mode. Additionally, the social media giant is also offering better controls to navigate through the videos.

Users will see an option to pause the video and to skip ten seconds forward or backward through centrally placed icons. Users will also get more granular control to skip to a certain part of the video by moving the bottom slider. Further, the post mentioned that along with these upgrades, the recommendation system is also being revamped. The recommendations will be based on user interests. “We may recommend a Reel giving you inspiration for a quick, daily makeup routine or a longer tutorial video on DIY house improvements from experienced homeowners,” the post added.

