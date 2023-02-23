WhatsApp has been working on introducing new features and improving existing features on its instant messaging platform. As per a new report, the Meta-owned instant messaging service is planning on introducing a dedicated newsletter section. The latest development has reportedly been spotted on a WhatsApp Beta version of Android. WhatsApp for Android Beta 2.23.5.3 reportedly includes a newsletter feature, that could be utilised by users to broadcast information, while making it easier for subscribers to receive updates from groups, sports teams, organisations, or business chats.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android Beta 2.23.5.3 version includes a dedicated section for newsletters. The feature is being tipped to be an extension of the Communities feature, that allows users to link up to 10 groups. The newly introduced feature is expected to be a separate and optional section of the app.

However, the report does not confirm whether the feature will be called 'Newsletter', and instead mentions this as the codename for the newly introduced beta feature. The report also notes that the feature is currently in beta testing will not be end-to-end encrypted as they are intended for a large set of recipients.

The feature is said to allow users to search for newsletters within the WhatsApp application using handle names. Users will also reportedly be able to control who they follow. However, the list of users or newsletters being followed by a user will remain private and invisible to other users on WhatsApp. The report also adds that to maintain privacy, WhatsApp will mask and hide the phone numbers of users who create or subscribe to any newsletter.

However, it is important to note that it isn't clear when this feature will make its way to the WhatsApp app through an official release.

