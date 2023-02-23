Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Newsletter Feature Reportedly In Development, App May Get New Section

WhatsApp Newsletter Feature Reportedly In Development, App May Get New Section

WhatsApp has been seen introducing and testing new features through the Google Play Beta Program.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2023 16:58 IST
WhatsApp Newsletter Feature Reportedly In Development, App May Get New Section

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The feature could allow WhatsApp users to search for newsletters using handle names

Highlights
  • Newsletter feature spotted on WhatsApp for Android Beta 2.23.5.3
  • It is likely to be an extension of WhatsApp communities
  • Official release timeline of the feature is unclear as of now

WhatsApp has been working on introducing new features and improving existing features on its instant messaging platform. As per a new report, the Meta-owned instant messaging service is planning on introducing a dedicated newsletter section. The latest development has reportedly been spotted on a WhatsApp Beta version of Android. WhatsApp for Android Beta 2.23.5.3 reportedly includes a newsletter feature, that could be utilised by users to broadcast information, while making it easier for subscribers to receive updates from groups, sports teams, organisations, or business chats.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android Beta 2.23.5.3 version includes a dedicated section for newsletters. The feature is being tipped to be an extension of the Communities feature, that allows users to link up to 10 groups. The newly introduced feature is expected to be a separate and optional section of the app.

However, the report does not confirm whether the feature will be called 'Newsletter', and instead mentions this as the codename for the newly introduced beta feature. The report also notes that the feature is currently in beta testing will not be end-to-end encrypted as they are intended for a large set of recipients.

The feature is said to allow users to search for newsletters within the WhatsApp application using handle names. Users will also reportedly be able to control who they follow. However, the list of users or newsletters being followed by a user will remain private and invisible to other users on WhatsApp. The report also adds that to maintain privacy, WhatsApp will mask and hide the phone numbers of users who create or subscribe to any newsletter.

However, it is important to note that it isn't clear when this feature will make its way to the WhatsApp app through an official release.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, Google Play Beta Program, WhatsApp For Android 2.23.5.3 Beta Version
Formula 1 Drive to Survive, Rush, and More: Our Favourite Motorsport Movies and Shows
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Design Details Tipped, Likely to Launch Later This Year
Featured video of the day
Review Of The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i

Related Stories

WhatsApp Newsletter Feature Reportedly In Development, App May Get New Section
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Plus Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount: Here's How to Avail
  2. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  3. Zomato Everyday to Offer Home-Made Food Delivery at This Affordable Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Design, Specifications Leaked: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Be Powered by This Chipset
  6. iPhone 15 Could Get Larger Display, New Design Features: Details
  7. Realme GT Neo 5 Youth Variant Could Launch Soon, Specifications Tipped
  8. YouTube Could Bring This Enhanced Bitrate Video Quality for Premium Users
  9. Foxconn-Vedanta to Open India's First Semiconductor Facility in Dholera
  10. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flex, Galaxy Z Tab, Galaxy Z Flip Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold Ultra Tipped to Launch in 2024
  2. Realme Mini Capsule Design Leaks Online, Could Feature Design Similar to Apple's Dynamic Island
  3. Steam Reveals Major Sales and Fests Schedule for 2023: The Full List
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Could Offer IP67 Water Resistance Rating: Report
  5. Spotify Launches AI DJ Feature, Offers Users Curated Playlists Based on Music Taste
  6. Samsung Announces Two-Way Satellite Connectivity System With 5G NTN Modem Technology
  7. Elden Ring Has Sold Over 20 Million Copies Worldwide, Bandai Namco Confirms
  8. iPhone 14 Plus Gets Discount of Rs. 10,000 in JioMart Mobiles and Electronics Fest
  9. Global Smartwatch Shipments Rose by 12 Percent YoY in 2022; Noise, Fire-Boltt in Top 5: Counterpoint Research
  10. Apple Reportedly Makes Advances in Developing Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.