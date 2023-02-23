Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Design Details Tipped, Likely to Launch Later This Year

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 later in 2023.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2023 15:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Design Details Tipped, Likely to Launch Later This Year

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 was launched in August 2022

Highlights
  • Galaxy Watch said to offer menstrual cycle tracking soon
  • The launch date of the Galaxy Watch 6 is not yet known
  • The series is expected to feature a base and a pro model

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Watch 6 series sometime later this year. Not much is known about the smart wearable yet, but the model is expected to succeed the Galaxy Watch 5 that was launched in August 2022. If the South Korean tech giant follows precedence, the Galaxy Watch 6 series could launch with a base and a pro variation. A new leak is now suggesting that the Galaxy Watch 6 series may no longer use a flat display.

Reliable tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) suggested that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will come with a curved glass design, instead of a flat one. “Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has returned to the curved glass design. From now on, it is known that the glass is not flat and there is not much other information,” the tweet read.

Samsung has not revealed much about the purported smart wearable yet. Although, the company is believed to have filed for a patent that would enable the company to integrate a projector in some of its future Galaxy watches, it may not make its way to the Galaxy Watch 6. A smartwatch with "a projection display on a side portion of the housing and configured to display information on a display area adjacent to the housing" is described in the patent. It could be used to replicate the main screen or to display additional information, the report adds.

The company also recently confirmed that the Cycle Tracking feature on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will provide users with more detailed information about their menstrual cycle. It will evaluate the user's body temperature and other key fertility metrics to assess the user's unique fertility status. The watch's temperature sensor will use infrared technology to offer more accurate readings. Notably, all information would be encrypted before being saved on the user's device.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Series launched in August 2022 with a BioActive sensor that measures heart rate, SpO2, stress levels, and offers ECG as well as blood pressure monitoring. The Galaxy Watch 5 runs Wear OS 3.5-based One UI Watch 4.5. It has an 'Armor Aluminum' case and a Sport Band. The 44mm variant has an always-on display (AOD) and a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 450x450 pixel resolution. It is powered by a dual-core Exynos W920 SoC and 1.5GB of RAM. The smartwatch also has 16GB of internal storage.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model also runs the WearOS 3.5-based One UI Watch 4.5. It has a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 450x450 pixels and an always-on display. It has a Titanium case as well as a D-buckle sport band. The smartwatch has the same specifications as the Galaxy Watch 5, including the chipset, RAM, and storage configuration.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good design, comfortable to wear
  • Excellent screen
  • Good software and apps
  • Very good features and performance
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Bad
  • iPhone not supported, unlike other Wear OS devices
  • A bit tricky to get blood oxygen readings
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) review
Display Size 44mm
Compatible OS Android
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, premium strap design
  • Excellent screen
  • Good software and apps
  • Very good features and performance
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Bad
  • Somewhat expensive
  • iPhone not supported, unlike other Wear OS devices
  • A bit tricky to get blood oxygen readings
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review
Compatible OS Android
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Formula 1 Drive to Survive, Rush, and More: Our Favourite Motorsport Movies and Shows
Blockchain Esports Fan Engagement Platform STAN Launches Web3 Community Marketplace in India: Details
Featured video of the day
Review Of The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Design Details Tipped, Likely to Launch Later This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Could Get Larger Display, New Design Features: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Be Powered by This Chipset
  3. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Design, Specifications Leaked: Details
  5. Realme GT Neo 5 Youth Variant Could Launch Soon, Specifications Tipped
  6. Vivo V27 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch, Could Feature This SoC
  7. Zomato Everyday to Offer Home-Made Food Delivery at This Affordable Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 Will Not Have an In-Built S Pen Slot: Report
  9. DualSense Edge Review: Cutting-Edge Comes at a Cost
  10. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Blockchain Esports Fan Engagement Platform STAN Launches Web3 Community Marketplace in India: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Design Details Tipped, Likely to Launch Later This Year
  3. FM Nirmala Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Janey Yellen Discuss Debt, Crypto at G20 Meet
  4. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Starring Yami Gautam, Releases on March 24 on Netflix
  5. Google, Twitter Told by Australian Regulators to Disclose Their Efforts to Stop Online Child Abuse
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 Will Not Have an S Pen Slot, but May Continue to Offer Support: Report
  7. Telangana Government Joins Forces With Bharat Web3 to Boost Blockchain Initiatives
  8. Realme GT Neo 5 New Variant With Downgraded Specifications Tipped to Launch Soon
  9. iPhone 15 Could Get Larger 6.2-Inch Display, Dynamic Island, More: Report
  10. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania VFX Workers Claim CGI Suffered Because Marvel Prioritised Black Panther 2: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.