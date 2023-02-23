Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Watch 6 series sometime later this year. Not much is known about the smart wearable yet, but the model is expected to succeed the Galaxy Watch 5 that was launched in August 2022. If the South Korean tech giant follows precedence, the Galaxy Watch 6 series could launch with a base and a pro variation. A new leak is now suggesting that the Galaxy Watch 6 series may no longer use a flat display.

Reliable tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) suggested that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will come with a curved glass design, instead of a flat one. “Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has returned to the curved glass design. From now on, it is known that the glass is not flat and there is not much other information,” the tweet read.

Samsung has not revealed much about the purported smart wearable yet. Although, the company is believed to have filed for a patent that would enable the company to integrate a projector in some of its future Galaxy watches, it may not make its way to the Galaxy Watch 6. A smartwatch with "a projection display on a side portion of the housing and configured to display information on a display area adjacent to the housing" is described in the patent. It could be used to replicate the main screen or to display additional information, the report adds.

The company also recently confirmed that the Cycle Tracking feature on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will provide users with more detailed information about their menstrual cycle. It will evaluate the user's body temperature and other key fertility metrics to assess the user's unique fertility status. The watch's temperature sensor will use infrared technology to offer more accurate readings. Notably, all information would be encrypted before being saved on the user's device.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Series launched in August 2022 with a BioActive sensor that measures heart rate, SpO2, stress levels, and offers ECG as well as blood pressure monitoring. The Galaxy Watch 5 runs Wear OS 3.5-based One UI Watch 4.5. It has an 'Armor Aluminum' case and a Sport Band. The 44mm variant has an always-on display (AOD) and a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 450x450 pixel resolution. It is powered by a dual-core Exynos W920 SoC and 1.5GB of RAM. The smartwatch also has 16GB of internal storage.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model also runs the WearOS 3.5-based One UI Watch 4.5. It has a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 450x450 pixels and an always-on display. It has a Titanium case as well as a D-buckle sport band. The smartwatch has the same specifications as the Galaxy Watch 5, including the chipset, RAM, and storage configuration.

