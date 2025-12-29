Year Ender 2025: WhatsApp Features Coming in 2026

WhatsApp might have launched a host of new features in 2025, but the Meta-owned chat platform is showing no signs of slowing down. Following various updates to chats, calls, privacy controls, device support, and AI-powered tools, WhatsApp is expected to revamp security options, AI features, and add support for usernames As WhatsApp continues to evolve into a central communication platform for over 3 billion users, the focus is now shifting to Meta's upcoming features. Let's turn our attention to 2026 and explore the features that are already taking shape behind the scenes.

WhatsApp Updates and Features Users Can Expect in 2026

Many of these additions are currently appearing in beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS, offering early clues about the platform's direction for the coming year. Together, they reveal a clear pattern. WhatsApp is leaning into deeper AI integration, stronger identity and security controls, more flexible storage management, and smarter group communication tools. Some of these features are designed to make everyday tasks simpler, while others give users greater control over privacy, safety, and self-expression.

However, it's currently unclear whether these features will make their way to users in 2026, as some features take a little longer to develop and test compared to other ones. Their presence in recent beta updates offers a reliable preview of what WhatsApp users can realistically expect in 2026. Below, we break down the most notable upcoming features, explain what they do, who they are meant for, and where they currently stand in terms of rollout.

AI-Powered Imagine Tools for Status Updates

If you enjoy posting status updates and often feel limited by basic filters, WhatsApp's upcoming AI-powered Imagine tools could significantly change how you share visual stories. This feature brings Meta AI directly into the status editor, allowing you to transform photos without leaving the app. Instead of relying on external editing apps, you will be able to apply AI-generated styles, reimagine entire images using text prompts, remove unwanted objects, enhance details, and even animate static photos into short visuals.

For iPhone users, this is especially notable because the same creative tools have already been tested on Android. WhatsApp appears to be closing that gap by rolling out these capabilities through iOS beta updates. The styles go beyond simple overlays and actually regenerate images, meaning you can redo the same style multiple times until it matches the mood you want. Over time, this could turn WhatsApp Status into a more expressive and creative space rather than just a place to post quick updates.

Username Reservation

WhatsApp usernames are coming, and the app could let users reserve usernames in advance. If you have ever worried about losing a preferred name when a feature launches globally, this update is designed to solve that problem. Once enabled, users will be able to claim a unique username early, which will later become their permanent identifier when the system officially rolls out.

This feature is still under development, but its presence in recent beta builds suggests WhatsApp is actively preparing the infrastructure. Usernames will follow clear rules to prevent impersonation, confusion with websites, or misuse. For users who value privacy, usernames could eventually reduce the need to share phone numbers in certain situations. While there is no confirmed timeline yet, the reservation system hints that WhatsApp wants to avoid chaos and conflicts when usernames finally go live in 2026.

Advanced Chat Clearing Tool

If your WhatsApp storage keeps filling up, this upcoming chat-clearing tool is one of the most practical additions to look forward to. Instead of deleting entire conversations blindly, WhatsApp will let you choose exactly what to remove. You can decide whether to delete messages, starred content, or specific media types like videos, photos, documents, voice notes, or stickers.

The feature also shows how much storage will be freed before you confirm deletion, helping you make informed choices. This is especially useful for large group chats where media piles up over time. Importantly, WhatsApp adds extra safeguards for starred messages, ensuring you do not accidentally delete content you meant to keep. The tool is already rolling out to iOS beta users and mirrors similar functionality on Android, making storage management far more transparent and user-friendly.

Strict Account Security Settings

For users who are concerned about scams, account takeovers, or unwanted contact, WhatsApp's strict account security mode offers a powerful safety net. Instead of toggling multiple privacy options manually, this feature bundles WhatsApp's strongest protections into a single switch. Once enabled, it blocks media from unknown senders, silences calls from unfamiliar numbers, limits group invites, restricts profile visibility, and enforces two-step verification.

This mode is especially useful if you feel exposed to targeted attacks or receive frequent spam. While most users may never need such extreme protection, having the option available makes WhatsApp more adaptable to different risk levels. The feature is currently rolling out to beta testers on both Android and iOS, and it can only be activated from the main device, keeping control firmly in the user's hands.

Mention All Members in Group Chats

Managing group conversations can be chaotic, especially when important messages get buried. WhatsApp's new @all mention feature aims to fix that by letting users notify everyone in a group with a single tag. In smaller groups, any member can use it, making coordination easier for families, teams, or study groups.

In larger groups and community chats, WhatsApp restricts this ability to admins only. This prevents notification overload and misuse, while still ensuring that critical announcements reach everyone. By adjusting the rules based on group size, WhatsApp is trying to balance openness with moderation. The feature is currently rolling out to Android beta users and is expected to expand further in 2026, making group communication more structured and effective.