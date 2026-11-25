Apple is said to be preparing to bring back its (PRODUCT)RED colour option with a new collection of products and accessories. According to a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based tech giant will release special edition versions of AirPods Max 2 and HomePod mini 2, while accessories for the AirPods Pro and Apple Watch are also on the cards. Apple also reportedly plans to host a special event in New York to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the (RED) initiative.

Apple (PRODUCT)RED AirPods Max 2, HomePod mini 2 and Accessories

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to launch (PRODUCT)RED versions of the existing AirPods Max 2 and HomePod mini 2 on or around December 1, which is observed as World AIDS Day. No hardware updates are reportedly planned, and it is expected to be only a cosmetic change.

Gurman said the (PRODUCT)RED HomePod mini 2 will feature a red mesh exterior. The special-edition AirPods Max 2, meanwhile, are said to have a silver finish with white ear cushions and a white headband, complemented by a red Digital Crown.

In a follow-up post on social media, the Bloomberg journalist also revealed that Apple is preparing two more (PRODUCT)RED accessories. These reportedly include a Wrist Strap for the AirPods Pro and a Sport Band for the Apple Watch.

There could be a fifth product in the collection, too. 9to5Mac's Chance Miller reported that Apple has also developed a (PRODUCT)RED version of its AirTag item tracker. However, the report noted that it remains unclear whether the accessory will launch alongside the other products.

The reported collection is expected to arrive around December 1, when Apple will also mark the 20th anniversary of its partnership with (RED). Apple is said to be hosting a special session at its SoHo store in Manhattan to commemorate the occasion. The event, scheduled for 12pm ET on December 1, will feature Apple Senior Director Alisha Johnson Wilder, (RED) Managing Director Kate Charles, (RED) advisory board member Iman, and Apple's Marketing Chief Greg Joswiak.

Apple, notably, has partnered with (RED) since 2006 to raise funds for The Global Fund, which supports efforts to combat HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, particularly in Africa. Co-founded by U2 singer Bono, (RED) has worked with several companies to raise awareness and funds for these causes.

Over the years, Apple has released (PRODUCT)RED versions of several products, including iPods, iPhones and Apple Watch models. The company also offered red cases, watch bands and other accessories. Apple phased out its (PRODUCT)RED lineup in stages in 2023.