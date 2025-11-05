Technology News
WhatsApp Working on 'Strict Account Settings' Feature to Protect Users From Cyberattacks: Report

WhatsApp will soon add a centralised option to quickly enable advanced security and privacy settings on your account.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 November 2025 20:16 IST
WhatsApp Working on 'Strict Account Settings' Feature to Protect Users From Cyberattacks: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

The new mode is expected to serve as an advanced security safeguard with automatic protections

Highlights
  • It will let users apply stricter privacy settings with one toggle
  • Protections include IP masking, media blocking, and link preview control
  • Two-step verification will be enabled by default for added safety
WhatsApp could soon protect users against cyberattacks with a new setting that locks down certain features on the messaging app. It is reportedly designed to enhance account security for users who may be at risk of targeted cyberattacks. The feature was spotted in development by a feature tracker on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. WhatsApp is also working on another feature limits the number of messages that can be received from unknown accounts, helping reduce spam and unwanted messages by detecting high volumes of activity from unfamiliar senders and improving overall communication safety.

How WhatsApp's Upcoming 'Strict Account Settings' Might Work

A new lockdown-style called Strict account settings mode aimed at boosting account security for users vulnerable to targeted cyberattacks was discovered by feature tracker WABetaInfo in the code for WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.33.4. It's not available to test, even if you have the latest version installed from the Google Play store, as it is still in development.

WhatsApp's strict account setting feature is still in development (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The feature tracker says that the upcoming mode will let users apply stricter security settings with a single toggle, giving them greater control and reducing the need to manually adjust multiple privacy options. The feature is still in development and there's no word on a release date, but its discovery suggests WhatsApp plans to include it in a future Android update.

The Strict account settings feature is expected to act as an advanced security safeguard by automatically enabling key protections. It will include IP address protection during calls by routing communications through WhatsApp's servers, preventing potential tracking based on location data. Another major addition will be the ability to block media and file attachments from unknown senders, stopping automatic downloads of photos, videos, or documents that could carry malware or phishing links. Communication with such accounts will be limited to text messages, minimising risk exposure.

WhatsApp also reportedly plans to integrate an option to disable link previews in chats. The app usually generates previews by connecting to linked websites, which could expose a user's IP address. With this setting turned on, link previews will not appear, reducing the risk of indirect data leaks or tracking attempts. Though already available in WhatsApp's privacy settings, this option will now be part of the strict security mode to ensure consistent and automatic protection for those at higher risk.

The strict security mode on WhatsApp is expected to further mute calls from unsaved numbers to prevent spam, scams, and 0-click attack attempts. It will reportedly also limit who can add users to group chats, allowing only saved contacts to send invites. Profile details such as photo, status, and their "last seen" timestamp will likely be restricted to contacts only, helping maintain privacy. Security notifications will alert users when a contact's encryption code changes, allowing them to verify the authenticity of conversations, according to the feature tracker.

In addition, two-step verification will also be enabled on WhatsApp, the blog post added, adding a PIN-based authentication layer to prevent account hijacking or identity theft. Together, these features create a comprehensive protection system for high-risk users, ensuring privacy, safety, and account integrity. WhatsApp's new mode will be optional, aimed at users facing advanced cyber threats, while existing encryption and security measures will continue to safeguard all accounts by default.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Security, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp for Android
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
