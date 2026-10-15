WhatsApp announced new calling features on Wednesday, aimed at making it easier to connect to people who do not use the messaging platform. The Meta-owned app said that its latest update removes the requirement for every participant to have a WhatsApp account. This means users can invite guests who do not use WhatsApp to audio and video calls through a shared link. It is said to maintain the same end-to-end encryption as normal WhatsApp calls.

Guest Calls on WhatsApp

Using the guest calling feature, users can now invite people without WhatsApp accounts to join audio and video calls. In a blog post, WhatsApp said that guest calls are free, end-to-end encrypted, and have no time limits. The feature supports one-on-one and group calls with up to 32 participants, including guests.

To start a guest call, WhatsApp users need to navigate to the Calls tab, tap the + icon, create a call link, and share it with the intended participants. Guests can open the link in a computer browser, enter their name, and request to join. Only people with a WhatsApp account can create call links.

Per WhatsApp, hosts retain control over access to the call. Guests are placed in a waiting room until the host approves their entry, and they can be removed at any time. Guest participants cannot see other participants' phone numbers, send messages, or directly add more people to the call.

Guest calls offer several in-call features. However, they can only be accessed once a user is admitted to the call. These include computer screen sharing, emoji reactions such as a thumbs-up or heart, and the option to raise their hand to speak. WhatsApp said these tools can help during activities like remote collaboration, classes, and discussions.

The instant messaging platform further said that it plans to introduce calendar integrations later this year. Following its rollout, users will be able to create WhatsApp call links directly from Google Calendar or Outlook by installing the relevant WhatsApp plugin and connecting their account. WhatsApp said that people invited through these calendar events will be able to join whether or not they have a WhatsApp account.

The guest calling feature follows a series of calling improvements WhatsApp introduced in July. These included audio and video calling directly through WhatsApp Web, which allow users to make and receive individual and group calls from a browser without downloading the desktop app. WhatsApp also introduced call transfer, which lets users move an active group call between devices without hanging up. Its other updates included a waiting room option for calls created with the “Require approval to join” setting enabled, QuickHD for high-definition video at the start of a call, and noise suppression to reduce background sounds.