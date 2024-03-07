Technology News

OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped

OnePlus Nord 4 could be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 12:33 IST
OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 4 is said to succeed the OnePlus Nord 3 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 4 could be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3V
  • The OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to launch later this year
  • The OnePlus Nord 4 may support 100W wired fast charging
OnePlus Nord 4 may launch in Indian markets soon. It is said to succeed the OnePlus Nord 3, that was unveiled in India in July 2023. The Nord 4 is tipped to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V, which is expected to be introduced later this year. Details about the Ace 3V have surfaced online recently. Several features of the purported smartphone, including processor and display specifications, have also leaked previously. Now a tipster suggests that the OnePlus Nord 4 is in the works.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the OnePlus Nord 4 is "next in line" in the order of expected launches and it is codenamed "Audi." Previous leaks have suggested that the handset could be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 3V, which is also tipped to launch soon.

However, a GizmoChina report also notes that the OnePlus Nord 4 moniker may not be accurate. The report said that the company may skip the number 4 as it is "considered a bad omen in some countries," and we could therefore get the OnePlus Nord 5 instead.

The OnePlus Ace 3V is tipped to be powered by a yet-unreleased Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, which is said to share a similar architecture as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It is also said to feature a flat 120Hz 1.5K OLED display and a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The phone is likely to get up to 16GB of RAM and an optical fingerprint sensor. In China, it is said to be priced under CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,400).

Notably, the OnePlus Nord 3 was priced in India at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB options, respectively. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, and a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord 4 Specifications, OnePlus Ace 3V, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped
