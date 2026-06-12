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Wikipedia Brings ‘Which Came First?’ History Trivia Game to iPhone a Year After Launch on Android

Wikipedia has also reportedly added a history archive that allows players to revisit earlier quizzes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2026 10:46 IST
Wikipedia Brings ‘Which Came First?’ History Trivia Game to iPhone a Year After Launch on Android

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Players can revisit older quizzes through an archive

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Highlights
  • The new quiz asks players to order historical events
  • Users receive five fresh history challenges every day
  • The app tracks scores and daily participation streaks
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Wikipedia has reportedly expanded its in-app gaming features on iPhone with the launch of “Which came first?”, a new daily history-based quiz available through the latest version of its iOS app. The game challenges users to arrange historical events in chronological order and is designed around notable events tied to the current date. The addition follows the game's earlier debut on Android and offers a new way for users to engage with historical information while tracking their progress through daily challenges and archived rounds.

Wikipedia's History-Themed Trivia Game Finally Comes to iPhone

The nonprofit recently introduced its daily history quiz, “Which came first?”, on its iPhone app users through the latest update via the App Store (via 9to5Mac). It's available in the Explore section, and the game is now available on iOS, nearly a year after it arrived on Android.

The quiz centres on historical chronology and offers five new challenges every day. Users must decide the correct order of historical events, with each challenge drawing from notable occurrences associated with that day's date. The content refreshes daily, giving players a different set of history-based questions every 24 hours. The game is designed around events recorded on the same date across different years, encouraging users to compare moments from various periods of history.

Wikipedia has also reportedly added a history archive that allows players to revisit earlier quizzes. The app further tracks user activity through performance metrics such as scoring averages and consecutive-day participation records.

Separately, earlier this year, Wikipedia revised its content policy to ban the use of large language models such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and DeepSeek for creating or rewriting article content. The decision was driven by concerns about accuracy, neutrality, and verifiability, as well as the risk of AI-generated errors or hallucinations.

However, Wikipedia still allows limited use of AI tools for tasks such as basic copy editing of an editor's own writing and translating articles into English, as long as the results are carefully reviewed by a human and comply with the platform's guidelines before publication.

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Further reading: Wikipedia, Wikipedia Which Came First Game, iOS, iPhone, Android, Quiz, Trivia Game
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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