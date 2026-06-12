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Oppo Reno 16 Series Price, Storage Variants Leak via European Retailer Listing

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G Bundle is listed at EUR 1,087.90 (roughly Rs. 1,19,900) in Black and White colourways.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 June 2026 09:41 IST
Oppo Reno 16 Series Price, Storage Variants Leak via European Retailer Listing

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 series features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • The upcoming lineup may include Reno 16, 16 Pro, 16 FS models
  • Standard Reno 16 could be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip
  • The Reno 16 Pro 5G is listed at EUR 1,087.90 on the retailer website
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The Oppo Reno 16 series is expected to launch in India and the global markets soon. Recently, the standard Reno 16's global and Indian variant was sighted on a benchmarking site, revealing key specifications. Now, the entire lineup has surfaced on a European retailer's website. The listing reveals pricing, colour options, and storage variants for multiple Reno 16 series models, including the standard Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro, and Reno 16 FS.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Price, Colour Options (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 16 series has been listed on Italian retailer Epto ahead of launch (via XpertPick). Although the products are currently marked as Coming Soon, the listings reveal the expected European pricing of multiple models.

According to the retailer, the Oppo Reno 16 5G Bundle in Black and White colour options is listed at EUR 890.91 (roughly Rs. 98,200). The Oppo Reno 16 FS 5G is reportedly listed with a price tag of EUR 791.90 (roughly Rs. 87,300) and is also listed in Black and White finishes.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G Bundle is listed at EUR 1,087.90 (roughly Rs. 1,19,900) in both Black and White colourways.

The retailer listing follows the recent appearance of the global Oppo Reno 16 on Geekbench. The handset, carrying model number CPH2865, was reportedly discovered on the site with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The listing also suggested the purported handset could be equipped with 12GB of RAM and run Android 16 out of the box. It achieved a score of 1,240 points in the single-core test and 3,994 points in the multi-core benchmark.

The standard Oppo Reno 16, notably, has already secured multiple regulatory certifications ahead of its launch. In May, the purported handset surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, TUV SUD website, and the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website, indicating an upcoming release in multiple international markets outside China.

We can expect more details about the Oppo Reno 16 series to surface closer to their launch in India and the global markets.

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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Price, Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16 FS, oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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