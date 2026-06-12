The Oppo Reno 16 series is expected to launch in India and the global markets soon. Recently, the standard Reno 16's global and Indian variant was sighted on a benchmarking site, revealing key specifications. Now, the entire lineup has surfaced on a European retailer's website. The listing reveals pricing, colour options, and storage variants for multiple Reno 16 series models, including the standard Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro, and Reno 16 FS.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Price, Colour Options (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 16 series has been listed on Italian retailer Epto ahead of launch (via XpertPick). Although the products are currently marked as Coming Soon, the listings reveal the expected European pricing of multiple models.

According to the retailer, the Oppo Reno 16 5G Bundle in Black and White colour options is listed at EUR 890.91 (roughly Rs. 98,200). The Oppo Reno 16 FS 5G is reportedly listed with a price tag of EUR 791.90 (roughly Rs. 87,300) and is also listed in Black and White finishes.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G Bundle is listed at EUR 1,087.90 (roughly Rs. 1,19,900) in both Black and White colourways.

The retailer listing follows the recent appearance of the global Oppo Reno 16 on Geekbench. The handset, carrying model number CPH2865, was reportedly discovered on the site with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The listing also suggested the purported handset could be equipped with 12GB of RAM and run Android 16 out of the box. It achieved a score of 1,240 points in the single-core test and 3,994 points in the multi-core benchmark.

The standard Oppo Reno 16, notably, has already secured multiple regulatory certifications ahead of its launch. In May, the purported handset surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, TUV SUD website, and the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website, indicating an upcoming release in multiple international markets outside China.

We can expect more details about the Oppo Reno 16 series to surface closer to their launch in India and the global markets.