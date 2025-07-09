Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Microsoft Fixes One Zero Day Vulnerability, 136 Other Flaws With July 2025 Windows Security Update

Microsoft Fixes One Zero-Day Vulnerability, 136 Other Flaws With July 2025 Windows Security Update

Microsoft has fixed 137 Windows security flaws, one publicly known Zero-Day vulnerability in the latest July 2025 Patch Tuesday.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2025 13:43 IST
Microsoft Fixes One Zero-Day Vulnerability, 136 Other Flaws With July 2025 Windows Security Update

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft failed to disclose how the Zero-Day vulnerability became publicly known

Highlights
  • Microsoft rolled out the Windows security fixes July 8
  • One Zero-Day flaw was in Microsoft SQL server
  • The company fixed 14 critical vulnerabilities
Advertisement

Microsoft has released fixes for the 137 security flaws, including one Zero-Day vulnerability and 14 critical flaws for Windows, as part of its July 2025 Patch Tuesday release. Out of the 14 critical flaws, the company identified and fixed 10 remote code execution flaws, one information disclosure issue, and two AMD side channel attack flaws. In its June 2025 Patch Tuesday Release, the US-based tech giant had fixed 67 security flaws, including two Zero-Day vulnerabilities.

Microsoft Fixes Zero-Day Flaw in the SQL Server

Microsoft, in the release notes, revealed that the company July 2025 security update fixes 137 Windows security vulnerabilities. This included one publicly disclosed Zero-Day flaw that affects the SQL Server. The company acknowledged, “Improper input validation in SQL Server allows an unauthorised attacker to disclose information over a network.”

According to Microsoft's website, zero-day vulnerabilites are software flaws that don't have any official patch or update yet. Most times, even the software publisher has no idea that the vulnerability exists. Such flaws are usually exploited by bad actors and are highly severe.

The tech giant said that the vulnerabilities were discovered by Vladimir Aleksic with Microsoft. However, the company failed to disclose details regarding how the Zero-Day vulnerability became publicly known.

Microsoft also fixed 14 critical vulnerabilities, including 10 remote code execution flaws, one information disclosure flaw, and two AMD side channel attack vulnerabilities. In its July 2025 Patch Tuesday update Microsoft also patched 53 elevation of privilege vulnerabilities, eight security feature bypass vulnerabilities, 41 remote code execution vulnerabilities, 18 information disclosure vulnerabilities, six denial of service vulnerabilities, and four spoofing flaws.

For context, in its June 2025 Patch Tuesday update, Microsoft rolled out fixes for 67 security flaws that affected various products and services. The US-based company fixed 14 vulnerabilities that could have led to an escalation of privilege, 26 remote code execution vulnerabilities, and 17 other issues that could have led to information disclosure.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows Security Updates, Microsoft updates, Security Updates, Microsoft Patch Tuesday, Microsoft Windows
Tata Motors Brings Dolby Atmos to Harrier.ev Powered by Harman JBL Black Audio System

Related Stories

Microsoft Fixes One Zero-Day Vulnerability, 136 Other Flaws With July 2025 Windows Security Update
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G96 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Sony Lytia 700C Camera
  2. Realme 15 Pro 5G to Launch in India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's Amazon Prime Day 2025 Offer Revealed
  4. Oppo Reno 14 Gets a New Variant With a Colour Changing Rear Panel
  5. iQOO 13, iQOO Neo 10R and More Get Discounts During Prime Day 2025 Sale
  6. WhatsApp's AI-Powered Chat Wallpaper Feature Is Coming to iOS
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 Expected
  9. iPhone 17 Air Dummy Model Surfaces in Hands-On Video, Design Teased
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Said to Get a Flexible OLED Display This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini AI Upgraded to Support Google Home’s Broadcast Messages Feature
  2. Samsung W26 Foldable Phone Allegedly Spotted on China's 3C Site; Charging Speed Tipped
  3. Redmi 15C Leaked Renders Show Design, Colour Options; Reportedly Spotted on NBTC Site Alongside Poco C85
  4. Axiom 4 Mission Crew Settles Down at ISS, Begins Conducting Biomedical Research
  5. Microsoft Fixes One Zero-Day Vulnerability, 136 Other Flaws With July 2025 Windows Security Update
  6. Tata Motors Brings Dolby Atmos to Harrier.ev Powered by Harman JBL Black Audio System
  7. Google Pixel 10 Prototype Appears on Auction Site, Shows Tensor G5 Chipset and Design
  8. Elon Musk’s Grok Chatbot Reportedly Made Racist and Hateful Posts on X, Later Deleted
  9. Ghost of Yotei Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at a State of Play Livestream This Week
  10. Moto G96 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 50-Megapixel Sony Lytia 700C Rear Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »