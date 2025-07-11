Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Microsoft Rolls Out Black Screen of Death, More Features to Windows 11 Insiders in Release Preview Channel

Microsoft Rolls Out Black Screen of Death, More Features to Windows 11 Insiders in Release Preview Channel

The Black Screen of Death in Windows usually appears due to an issue with a hardware device, its driver, or software.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2025 12:32 IST
Microsoft Rolls Out Black Screen of Death, More Features to Windows 11 Insiders in Release Preview Channel

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The infamous Blue Screen of Death error is being retired after nearly 32 years

Highlights
  • The black screen is said to offer a clearer layout with technical info
  • Draft with Copilot in Word can turn selected text into a full draft
  • The changes are part of the latest update in the Release Preview Channel
Advertisement

Microsoft has begun rolling out the new Black Screen of Death (BSOD) with the latest update in the Release Preview Channel for Windows 11 Insiders. It replaces the infamous Blue Screen of Death that users have faced in times of a critical error in the operating system. The update also has several new features in tow such as Draft with Copilot in Word, Quick machine recovery for detecting and fixing issues, and a Click-to-Do action dubbed Practice in Reading Coach.

Black Screen of Death in Windows 11

Microsoft detailed the changes coming to Windows 11 with the latest build in a blog post. As per the company, users will see a more streamlined interface during an expected restart. The design of the page is in line with the visual style of the Redmond-based tech giant's latest operating system and “ helps you return to work faster”.windows error

The Black Screen of Death has a more readable layout with a black background that displays visible technical details.

Notably, this error usually appears due to an issue with a hardware device, its driver, or software. It results in an unexpected Windows shutdown that happens to mitigate data loss, as per Microsoft. An error message is displayed on the screen saying, “Your device ran into a problem and needs to restart”.

Other New Features

The latest Windows 11 build also carries several more features. Quick machine recovery can automatically detect and fix widespread issues on Windows 11 devices, as per Microsoft. It uses the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) to do so. The tech giant claims it reduces downtime and eliminates the need for manual fixes.

Users in the European Economic Area (EEA) will now have access to an additional capability in the Recall feature where it can export snapshots via a Recall export code, for sharing with third-party apps and websites. Globally, the tech giant lets users reset the Recall feature and its data.

Microsoft has also introduced a Click-to-Do action called Practice Reading in Coach. As the name suggests, it enables you to select text on the screen and choose the feature to read it aloud. This feature is available via the Microsoft Reading Coach application on the Microsoft Store. Meanwhile, the Draft with Copilot in Word text action can turn recognised text into a draft.

There is another new text addition dubbed Read with Immersive Reader, which is claimed to improve reading and writing for “all skill levels and abilities”. Users can adjust text font, size, and spacing, to read the text aloud, highlight parts of the speech, and break words into syllables. Unfamiliar words are explained through pictures via a picture dictionary.

On Copilot+ PCs, a new AI agent has been added in Settings which supports natural language prompts. It is meant to make changing settings on the device easier. For example, users can ask “my mouse pointer is too small”, and the agent will provide the steps to resolve the issue. This feature is being introduced on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, with support for AMD and Intel-powered PCs coming soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 11, Windows 11 Insider, Black Screen of Death, Blue Screen of Death
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Launched in India With Custom AI Button, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC
Android Canary Channel With Rolling Releases to Replace Google's Developer Previews

Related Stories

Microsoft Rolls Out Black Screen of Death, More Features to Windows 11 Insiders in Release Preview Channel
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Launched in India With Custom AI Button: See Price
  2. Asus Announces Discounts on These Laptops Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
  3. Dell Launches Alienware 16 Aurora in India; Sale Begins on Prime Day 2025
  4. Vivo T4R 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon With This Chipset
  5. Apple Plans to Launch iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Pro and More Devices in 2026
  6. Acer Iconia Tab iM11 With 11.45-Inch Screen, 7,400mAh Battery Debuts in India
  7. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Spotted on Geekbench With 16GB RAM, Android 16
  8. Microsoft Finally Rolls Out Black Screen of Death for Windows 11 PCs
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15T Pro Allegedly Spotted on FCC Database; RAM and Storage Details Tipped
  2. Tesla to Begin India Operations With Experience Centre Opening in Mumbai’s BKC on July 15: Report
  3. Realme Note 70T Listing On Retailer Website Suggests Key Specifications and Design
  4. Google’s Veo 3 in Gemini Upgraded With Image to Video Generation Capability
  5. Microsoft Rolls Out Black Screen of Death, More Features to Windows 11 Insiders in Release Preview Channel
  6. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Launched in India With Custom AI Button, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC
  7. Android Canary Channel With Rolling Releases to Replace Google's Developer Previews
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Alleged Hands-on Images Offer Closer Look at the New Rear Camera Design
  9. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Listed on Geekbench With 16GB RAM, Octa-Core SoC and Android 16
  10. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Successor’s Design Leaked via Alleged Renders; Launch Slated for This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »