“Live video now works reasonably well,” Elon Musk posted on X along with the image of the camera icon.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 4 August 2023 19:11 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk mentioned in a comment that the feature will need some refinement

Highlights
  • Elon Musk wants to make X an ‘everything app’
  • X now also allows verified users to download select videos
  • In July, Elon Musk replaced Twitter’s blue bird logo with X

Elon Musk, who recently rebranded Twitter as X, has teased people with a new feature on the microblogging site. On Friday, the billionaire posted a live video, also featuring some employees from X, raking 4.9 million users. In another tweet, he shared about the live video feature being live. Users can stream live clips using the blue coloured, camera logo. A day before, Musk announced another feature that now allows verified users to download videos from the platform, if the content creators who post them allows to do so.

“Live video now works reasonably well,” Musk posted on X along with the image of the camera icon.

The announcement generated over 3.5 million views and over 40,000 engagements within the first two hours of Musk posting it.

The development comes after Musk went live for 53 seconds on X last night, along with his office team. At the time, the billionaire had not disclosed any information of this upcoming feature.

Replying on one of the comments, Musk also said that the feature will require further refinement.

A day earlier, Musk announced another new feature for X that lets users download videos. However, only verified users will be able to download these videos from content creators who allow the videos to be downloaded.

As part of his ongoing Twitter revamping, Musk has taken up the role of product and engineering chief at X.

On July 23, the billionaire posted about changing Twitter's blue bird logo to a minimal X, along with its name and domain address. The change was quick to reflect on X's iOS, Android, as well web versions.

From monetising verification ticks on X to introducing more features almost every week, Musk is accelerating efforts to make X ‘the everything app'.

In July, Musk announced that the monthly users on the platform have spiked to a ‘new high' to reach the mark of 540 million.

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
