OnePlus Ace 2 Pro smartphone is confirmed to launch in China this month. While the exact launch date is yet to be announced, its design renders have recently surfaced on Weibo hinting at the design of its camera module and a few other details. The handset has been teased to come in a Titanium Gray colour shade with a massive circular camera island. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro specifications have also been leaked previously.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared the design renders of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro via the Chinese social media site Weibo. As per the leaked renders, the smartphone could debut in a Titanium Gray colour shade. The back of the phone appears to be shiny and is seen to pack a triple rear camera setup housed in three separate circular cutouts. There could be a massive circular camera island housing the cameras as well as an LED Flash.

Other than these, it has also been tipped that the phone could ship with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support. An Ultracosmos branding can also be seen on the camera island. The tipster also shared that the front of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will have a curved screen.

Recently, OnePlus confirmed that it would launch the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China this month. It has also been confirmed to come with what OnePlus claims to be the most powerful vapour chamber cooling system.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro was also spotted on the Geekbench listing with the model number PJA110. The listing suggested an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the smartphone along with up to 16GB of RAM. It could run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

