Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is finally here and brings some amazing offers and discounts on various products across the e-commerce platform. The Big Saving Days sale also brings some amazing discounts on smartphones from brands like Samsung, Google, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more. So, if you are planning to buy a new smartphone during this Flipkart sale, navigating through the platform for the best deals could be daunting. However, we are here to help you. We have compiled a list of the best deals from different smartphone brands. So, without further ado, let's get straight away to the best deals on mobiles during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Mobiles

Flipkart is currently offering some good discounts and bank offers to sweeten the deal in the mobile segment further. To start with, customers can avail themselves of a 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, customers can avail of No Cost EMI options on various smartphones along with great exchange bonuses.

Best Deals on Samsung Mobiles

Best Deals on Apple Mobiles

Best Deals on Google Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Pixel 7a Rs 43,999 Rs 31,999 Buy Now 2 Pixel 7 Rs 59,999 Rs 37,999 Buy Now 3 Pixel 7 Pro Rs 84,999 Rs 59,999 Buy Now 4 Pixel 8 Rs 75,999 Rs 49,999 Buy Now 5 Pixel 8 Pro Rs 1,06,999 Rs 88,999 Buy Now

Best Deals on Xiaomi Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Redmi 12 5G Rs 17,999 Rs 9,999 Buy Now 2 Redmi Note 13 5G Rs 17,999 Rs 14,999 Buy Now 3 Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Rs 28,999 Rs 21,999 Buy Now 4 Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Rs 33,999 Rs 27,999 Buy Now 5 Redmi 12 4G Rs 14,999 Rs 7,999 Buy Now 6 Redmi A2 Rs 9,999 Rs 5,299 Buy Now 7 Redmi A3 Rs 10,999 Rs 6,999 Buy Now 8 Xiaomi 14 Rs 79,999 Rs 69,999 Buy Now

Best Deals on Poco Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Poco C65 Rs 10,999 Rs 7,999 Buy Now 2 Poco C61 Rs 9,999 Rs 6,999 Buy Now 3 Poco M6 Rs 15,999 Rs 10,999 Buy Now 4 Poco M6 Pro Rs 16,999 Rs 8,999 Buy Now 5 Poco X6 Pro Rs 30,999 Rs 22,999 Buy Now 6 Poco X6 Rs 24,999 Rs 17,999 Buy Now 7 Poco X6 Neo Rs 19,999 Rs 14,999 Buy Now

Best Deals on Oppo Mobiles

Best Deals on Vivo Mobiles

Best Deals on Realme Mobiles

Best Deals on Infinix Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Infinix Smart 8 HD Rs 7,999 Rs 5,849 Buy Now 2 Infinix Smart 8 Plus Rs 10,999 Rs 7,019 Buy Now 3 Infinix Hot 40i Rs 10,999 Rs 8,299 Buy Now 4 Infinix Note 30 5G Rs 17,999 Rs 10,999 Buy Now 5 Infinix Hot 30 Rs 14,999 Rs 10,999 Buy Now

Best Deals on Motorola Mobiles

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Motorola Edge 50 Pro Rs 36,999 Rs 27,999 Buy Now 2 Motorola Edge 40 neo Rs 27,999 Rs 19,999 Buy Now 3 Moto G34 Rs 13,999 Rs 9,999 Buy Now 4 Moto G84 Rs 22,999 Rs 17,999 Buy Now 5 Moto G14 Rs 12,999 Rs 7,499 Buy Now 6 Moto G32 Rs 18,999 Rs 8,999 Buy Now

