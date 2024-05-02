Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is finally here and brings some amazing offers and discounts on various products across the e-commerce platform. The Big Saving Days sale also brings some amazing discounts on smartphones from brands like Samsung, Google, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more. So, if you are planning to buy a new smartphone during this Flipkart sale, navigating through the platform for the best deals could be daunting. However, we are here to help you. We have compiled a list of the best deals from different smartphone brands. So, without further ado, let's get straight away to the best deals on mobiles during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2024: Bank Offers and Discounts on Mobiles
Flipkart is currently offering some good discounts and bank offers to sweeten the deal in the mobile segment further. To start with, customers can avail themselves of a 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, customers can avail of No Cost EMI options on various smartphones along with great exchange bonuses.
Best Deals on Samsung Mobiles
S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Samsung Galaxy F15 Rs 15,999 Rs 10,999 Buy Now 2 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Rs 79,999 Rs 33,999 Buy Now 3 Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Rs 89,999 Rs 44,999 Buy Now 4 Samsung Galaxy F34 Rs 24,499 Rs 12,999 Buy Now 5 Samsung Galaxy F14 Rs 17,490 Rs 9,499 Buy Now 6 Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Rs 35,999 Rs 22,999 Buy Now 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G Rs 1,59,999 Rs 1,19,999 Buy Now 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G Rs 1,02,999 Rs 69,999 Buy Now 9 Samsung Galaxy A14 Rs 18,499 Rs 11,249 Buy Now 10 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Rs 41,999 Rs 33,499 Buy Now 11 Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Rs 35,499 Rs 27,999 Buy Now 12 Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Rs 85,999 Rs 34,999 Buy Now Best Deals on Apple Mobiles
S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 iPhone 15 Rs 69,999 Rs 63,999 Buy Now 2 iPhone 15 Plus Rs 79,999 Rs 71,999 Buy Now 3 iPhone 15 Pro Rs 1,34,900 Rs 1,27,900 Buy Now 4 iPhone 15 Pro Max Rs 1,59,900 Rs 1,48,900 Buy Now 5 iPhone 14 Plus Rs 79,999 Rs 59,999 Buy Now 6 iPhone 14 Rs 69,900 Rs 58,999 Buy Now 7 iPhone 13 Rs 69,900 Rs 50,999 Buy Now 8 iPhone 12 Rs 49,900 Rs 39,999 Buy Now Best Deals on Google Mobiles
S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Pixel 7a Rs 43,999 Rs 31,999 Buy Now 2 Pixel 7 Rs 59,999 Rs 37,999 Buy Now 3 Pixel 7 Pro Rs 84,999 Rs 59,999 Buy Now 4 Pixel 8 Rs 75,999 Rs 49,999 Buy Now 5 Pixel 8 Pro Rs 1,06,999 Rs 88,999 Buy Now Best Deals on Xiaomi Mobiles
S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Redmi 12 5G Rs 17,999 Rs 9,999 Buy Now 2 Redmi Note 13 5G Rs 17,999 Rs 14,999 Buy Now 3 Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Rs 28,999 Rs 21,999 Buy Now 4 Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Rs 33,999 Rs 27,999 Buy Now 5 Redmi 12 4G Rs 14,999 Rs 7,999 Buy Now 6 Redmi A2 Rs 9,999 Rs 5,299 Buy Now 7 Redmi A3 Rs 10,999 Rs 6,999 Buy Now 8 Xiaomi 14 Rs 79,999 Rs 69,999 Buy Now Best Deals on Poco Mobiles
S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Poco C65 Rs 10,999 Rs 7,999 Buy Now 2 Poco C61 Rs 9,999 Rs 6,999 Buy Now 3 Poco M6 Rs 15,999 Rs 10,999 Buy Now 4 Poco M6 Pro Rs 16,999 Rs 8,999 Buy Now 5 Poco X6 Pro Rs 30,999 Rs 22,999 Buy Now 6 Poco X6 Rs 24,999 Rs 17,999 Buy Now 7 Poco X6 Neo Rs 19,999 Rs 14,999 Buy Now Best Deals on Oppo Mobiles
S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Oppo Find N3 Flip Rs 99,999 Rs 49,999 Buy Now 2 Oppo Reno 11 Rs 40,999 Rs 22,401 Buy Now 3 Oppo Reno 11 Pro Rs 44,999 Rs 35,999 Buy Now 4 Oppo F25 Pro Rs 28,999 Rs 21,999 Buy Now 5 Oppo A79 Rs 22,999 Rs 15,750 Buy Now 6 Oppo A59 Rs 19,999 Rs 12,600 Buy Now 7 Oppo A17 Rs 14,999 Rs 7,999 Buy Now 8 Oppo A17K Rs 10,999 Rs 6,999 Buy Now 9 Oppo F23 5G Rs 28,999 Rs 17,999 Buy Now 10 Oppo A78 Rs 21,999 Rs 17,100 Buy Now 11 Oppo A58 Rs 15,499 Rs 12,999 Buy Now 12 Oppo F23 5G Rs 28,999 Rs 17,999 Buy Now 13 Oppo A38 Rs 16,999 Rs 10,000 Buy Now 14 Oppo A18 Rs 14,999 Rs 10,499 Buy Now Best Deals on Vivo Mobiles
S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Vivo T3X Rs 18,999 Rs 12,499 Buy Now 2 Vivo T2 Pro Rs 26,999 Rs 20,999 Buy Now 3 Vivo T3 Rs 22,999 Rs 17,999 Buy Now 4 Vivo V30 Pro Rs 51,999 Rs 41,999 Buy Now 5 Vivo V30 Rs 40,999 Rs 33,999 Buy Now 6 Vivo X100 Pro Rs 96,999 Rs 89,999 Buy Now 7 Vivo X100 Rs 68,999 Rs 63,999 Buy Now 8 Vivo Y16 Rs 12,999 Rs 10,999 Buy Now 9 Vivo Y17s Rs 16,999 Rs 9,749 Buy Now 10 Vivo Y02t Rs 15,999 Rs 8,499 Buy Now 11 Vivo Y56 Rs 22,999 Rs 15,249 Buy Now 12 Vivo Y27 Rs 18,999 Rs 12,249 Buy Now Best Deals on Realme Mobiles
S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Realme P1 Rs 17,999 Rs 14,999 Buy Now 2 Realme 12x 5G Rs 17,999 Rs 10,999 Buy Now 3 Realme 12+ 5G Rs 25,999 Rs 17,999 Buy Now 4 Realme 12 5G Rs 19,999 Rs 15,999 Buy Now 5 Realme 12 Pro Rs 29,999 Rs 22,999 Buy Now 6 Realme 12 Pro+ Rs 34,999 Rs 24,999 Buy Now 7 Realme C53 Rs 11,999 Rs 8,499 Buy Now 8 Realme C51 Rs 10,999 Rs 7,299 Buy Now Best Deals on Infinix Mobiles
S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Infinix Smart 8 HD Rs 7,999 Rs 5,849 Buy Now 2 Infinix Smart 8 Plus Rs 10,999 Rs 7,019 Buy Now 3 Infinix Hot 40i Rs 10,999 Rs 8,299 Buy Now 4 Infinix Note 30 5G Rs 17,999 Rs 10,999 Buy Now 5 Infinix Hot 30 Rs 14,999 Rs 10,999 Buy Now Best Deals on Motorola Mobiles
S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 Motorola Edge 50 Pro Rs 36,999 Rs 27,999 Buy Now 2 Motorola Edge 40 neo Rs 27,999 Rs 19,999 Buy Now 3 Moto G34 Rs 13,999 Rs 9,999 Buy Now 4 Moto G84 Rs 22,999 Rs 17,999 Buy Now 5 Moto G14 Rs 12,999 Rs 7,499 Buy Now 6 Moto G32 Rs 18,999 Rs 8,999 Buy Now Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
