Microsoft Brings Semantic Indexing to Windows Search on Snapdragon-Powered Copilot+ PCs

Improved Windows Search in Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs will let users search for files or settings using natural language prompts.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2025 19:43 IST
Microsoft Brings Semantic Indexing to Windows Search on Snapdragon-Powered Copilot+ PCs

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Improved Windows Search is available in select languages and support specific file formats currently

Highlights
  • The feature is part of the latest Windows 11 Insider preview build
  • It will only work for files saved locally in indexed locations on the PC
  • Users can also use such commands to find the particular settings menu
Microsoft released a new Windows 11 Insider Preview build on Friday. The new update improves the Windows Search feature on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs by adding support for semantic indexing. These artificial intelligence (AI) enabled devices will now support natural language or semantic searches for files stored locally. This means users can type conversational commands to look for a particular file, image, or settings option. Microsoft also highlighted that the Copilot-powered feature will arrive on AMD and Intel-based Copilot+ PCs with a future update.

In a blog post, Microsoft highlighted that the new feature is coming to PCs powered by the Snapdragon X series chipsets. The feature is part of the Windows 11 Insider preview build 26120.2992 (KB5050083), currently available in the Dev Channel. It might take several weeks or months until the feature is rolled out to all users.

Traditionally, searching for a file on Windows devices requires typing specific keywords related to the name of the file. However, the new Windows Search on supported devices will also support semantic indexing. This means users can simply describe the file they are looking for, and the Copilot-powered device will be able to understand the context to find it.

copilot windows search Windows 11 Improved Search

Windows 11 is expected to receive improvements to the Search feature
Photo Credit: Microsoft

 

Users can utilise this feature in File Explorer, the Windows search box placed on the taskbar, or in the Settings app. For instance, users can type “bridge at sunset” to find images that include sunsets and a bridge. Similarly, users can type “change my theme” in Settings, and Copilot will be able to surface the relevant settings. Notably, the feature is powered locally, so it will work despite the device not being connected to the Internet.

There are some limitations in the feature in its preview state. Currently, the feature will only work for files saved locally in indexed locations on the PC. Users can manually adjust the indexed locations by going to Settings > Privacy & security > Searching Windows. Turning on the Enhanced option will automatically index the entire PC. Microsoft stated that in the future, the feature can also be used to search for documents and photos saved in cloud storage.

Similarly, Settings-related searches will only work within the Settings app. In the future, the tech giant will add the ability to search for the setting directly from the taskbar search box.

Additionally, the feature currently only supports Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish languages. It also supports .txt, .pdf, .docx, .doc, .rtf, .pptx, .ppt, .xls, .xlsx formats for documents and .jpg/.jpeg, .png, .gif, .bmp, .ico formats for images.

Microsoft, Windows 11, Copilot Plus PCs, Copilot, AI, Artificial Intelligence
