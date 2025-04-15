HP OmniBook Ultra 14, OmniBook X Flip 14, OmniBook 7 and OmniBook 5 are now available to pre-order in India, with prices starting at Rs. 78,999. The latest generation of OmniBook AI PCs are equipped with Intel Lunar Lake and AMD's Strix Point and Krackan Point processors. The new Copilot+ PCs feature a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), delivering up to 55 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of AI performance.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14, OmniBook X Flip 14, OmniBook 7 and OmniBook 5 Pre-Order Details

Pre-orders for the next-generation HP OmniBook AI PCs are now available via HP's online store and HP World stores in the country. The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 starts at Rs.1,86,499. The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 is listed with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,14,999.

The HP OmniBook 7 is up for pre-reservations with a price tag of Rs. 87,499, while the HP OmniBook 5 begins at Rs. 78,999. Customers pre-booking the new devices will get a copy of Microsoft Office Home 2024 worth Rs. 9,199 at no additional cost.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14, OmniBook X Flip 14, OmniBook 7 and OmniBook 5 Features

HP's latest OmniBooks PCs are built on the X86 architecture. They are powered by Intel Lunar Lake or AMD Strix Point and Krackan Point processors. They ship with a dedicated NPU capable of up to 55 TOPS. All four models have a minimum of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 boasts a 14-inch IPS touch display with 2.2K resolution, whereas the HP OmniBook X Flip 14 has a 14-inch 3K OLED UWVA touch display. The HP OmniBook 7 features a 13.3-inch WQXGA IPS display, while the HP OmniBook 5 boasts a 16-inch 2K IPS display.

They run on Windows 11 Home and include the company's on-device AI chatbot — HP AI Companion. They boast a new Poly Camera Pro that offers AI-powered features like Magic Background, multi-camera support and auto frames during video calls.