Vivo introduced the X Fold 3 in March last year, and the brand now appears to be preparing its successor. Contrary to expectations, the next model will reportedly be called Vivo X Fold 5. As per a report, the company may skip the Vivo X Fold 4 moniker due to tetraphobia—the cultural avoidance of the number four. The purported Vivo X Fold 5 is tipped to feature an 8.03-inch internal screen, like the existing model. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and could carry a 6,000mAh battery.

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications (Expected)

XpertPick, in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), has leaked details about Vivo's next foldable smartphone. The Vivo X Fold 3 successor will reportedly be called Vivo X Fold 5. The leak suggests an internal 8.03-inch foldable AMOLED screen with 2K+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for the phone. On the outside, the phone is said to feature a 6.53-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate,

The Vivo X Fold 5 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. For reference, last year's Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has the same chipset, whereas the Vivo X Fold 3 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 5 is said to boast a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens with autofocus, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It is tipped to include two 32-megapixel sensors on the inner and outer screens for selfies and video chats.

The rumoured Vivo X Fold 5 will reportedly feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a three-stage Alert Slider. It could offer some AI-driven features and an IP rating, though the exact rating is unknown at this moment.

The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 30W wireless charging. This could position it as the foldable phone with the highest battery capacity currently available. Vivo has packed a 5,500mAh battery on the X Fold 3 with support for 80W wired charging. The Vivo X Fold 5 could measure 4.3mm in unfolded form and 9.33mm when folded.