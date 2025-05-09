Technology News
Vivo's X Fold 5 Specifications Leaked; Said to Get 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Vivo X Fold 5 is said to boast a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2025 12:42 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo launched the Vivo X Fold 3 in March last year

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 5 is said to boast a triple rear camera unit
  • The X Fold 5 will reportedly feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • Vivo has packed a 5,500mAh battery on the X Fold 3
Vivo introduced the X Fold 3 in March last year, and the brand now appears to be preparing its successor. Contrary to expectations, the next model will reportedly be called Vivo X Fold 5. As per a report, the company may skip the Vivo X Fold 4 moniker due to tetraphobia—the cultural avoidance of the number four. The purported Vivo X Fold 5 is tipped to feature an 8.03-inch internal screen, like the existing model. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and could carry a 6,000mAh battery.

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications (Expected)

XpertPick, in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), has leaked details about Vivo's next foldable smartphone. The Vivo X Fold 3 successor will reportedly be called Vivo X Fold 5. The leak suggests an internal 8.03-inch foldable AMOLED screen with 2K+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for the phone. On the outside, the phone is said to feature a 6.53-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate,

The Vivo X Fold 5 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. For reference, last year's Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has the same chipset, whereas the Vivo X Fold 3 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 5 is said to boast a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens with autofocus, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It is tipped to include two 32-megapixel sensors on the inner and outer screens for selfies and video chats.

The rumoured Vivo X Fold 5 will reportedly feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a three-stage Alert Slider. It could offer some AI-driven features and an IP rating, though the exact rating is unknown at this moment. 

The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 30W wireless charging. This could position it as the foldable phone with the highest battery capacity currently available. Vivo has packed a 5,500mAh battery on the X Fold 3 with support for 80W wired charging. The Vivo X Fold 5 could measure 4.3mm in unfolded form and 9.33mm when folded.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo X Fold 3

Vivo X Fold 3

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo Y300 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, 7,620mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

