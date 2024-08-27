Technology News
  YouTube Premium Price Hike in India Announced for Individual, Family Subscription Plans

YouTube Premium Price Hike in India Announced for Individual, Family Subscription Plans

YouTube Premium’s Student plan remains the cheapest way to watch ad-free videos, even though the monthly price has been hiked by Rs. 10.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 August 2024 11:49 IST


Photo Credit: Pexels/ Szabo Viktor

YouTube recently announced a crackdown on those using VPN to get a cheaper subscription

Highlights
  • YouTube Premium subscription is now more expensive in India
  • The family plan gets a price hike from Rs. 189 to Rs. 299 per month
  • The price hike affects both recurring and prepaid YouTube Premium plans
YouTube Premium — the ad-free pain subscription service offered by the Google-owned platform — has received a price hike in India. With this change, all subscription plans including individual, family and student, are now considerably more expensive. While the hike is minor for some plans, others cost significantly more than their original prices. It is currently unclear whether the streaming service will offer a grace period for existing subscribers before they must pay the new monthly subscription.

Notably, with YouTube Premium, subscribers get benefits such as ad-free streaming of videos, the ability to watch videos or listen to music in the background, picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, and enhanced high-definition video streaming.

YouTube Premium Price Hike in India Announced

The new YouTube Premium prices are already live on the company's website. It affects both prepaid and recurring subscription plans. The recurring Individual plan, which lets users stream YouTube content for a single user, now costs Rs. 149 per month compared to its previous price of Rs. 129 per month.

Meanwhile, users who have opted for the Family plan will now need to shell out Rs. 299 per month. This plan, which gives up to five users access to YouTube Premium, was previously priced at Rs. 189.

Even after the price hike, YouTube Premium's Student plan remains the cheapest way to watch ad-free videos. However, it has also received a minor price revision from Rs. 79 per month to Rs. 89 per month.

Prices of the prepaid plans have also been revised similarly. Notably, prepaid YouTube Premium subscriptions do not automatically renew. All the YouTube Premium plans and their revised prices are listed below:

Plan Old Price (In Rs.) Revised Price (In Rs.) Increase (In Rs.)
Student (Monthly) 79 89 10
Individual (Monthly) 129 149 20
Family (Monthly) 189 299 110
Individual (Prepaid - Monthly) 139 159 20
Individual (Prepaid - Quarterly) 399 459 60
Individual (Prepaid - Annual) 1290 1490 200

New users can opt for a one-month trial of either an Individual, Family or Student YouTube Premium plan to experience all its benefits before enrolling in the streaming service, after which they will have to pay the revised prices for YouTube Premium.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
