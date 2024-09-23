OnePlus Open was unveiled in India in October 2023. The handset was priced at Rs. 1,39,999 for the lone 16GB + 512GB option at launch. The phone will soon be available in the country at a lowered effective price owing to the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. The e-commerce site will offer a wide range of items at heavily discounted rates during the upcoming sale, which will start on September 27 for all users. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime users will get early access to the sale starting from September 26.

OnePlus Open Sale Price During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

The OnePlus Open can be purchased during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale at an effective price of Rs. 99,999 for the 16GB + 512GB option. This price is expected to include bank discounts and other offers. SBI credit and debit card users will get a 10 percent instant discount. Further breakdown of the discount benefits can be expected to be revealed once the sale goes live.

Notably, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition was launched in India in August this year at Rs. 1,49,999 for the singular 16GB + 1TB option. Customers may be able to get this version at a discounted rate during the upcoming Amazon sale as well.

OnePlus Open Features

The OnePlus Open sports a 7.82-inch 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED main display and a 6.31-inch 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2.

For optics, the OnePlus Open is equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The handset has a 32-megapixel camera and a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies on the outer and inner screens, respectively.

The OnePlus Open is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. The handset carries a tri-state alert slider as well as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.