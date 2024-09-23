Technology News
OnePlus Open to Be Priced Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 will start in India on September 26 for Prime users.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 September 2024 16:15 IST
OnePlus Open to Be Priced Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale

OnePlus Open (pictured) was launched in India in October 2023

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 will start on September 27
  • OnePlus Open is offered in a 12GB + 512GB option
  • The OnePlus Open Apex Edition was launched in August this year
OnePlus Open was unveiled in India in October 2023. The handset was priced at Rs. 1,39,999 for the lone 16GB + 512GB option at launch. The phone will soon be available in the country at a lowered effective price owing to the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. The e-commerce site will offer a wide range of items at heavily discounted rates during the upcoming sale, which will start on September 27 for all users. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime users will get early access to the sale starting from September 26.

OnePlus Open Sale Price During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

The OnePlus Open can be purchased during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale at an effective price of Rs. 99,999 for the 16GB + 512GB option. This price is expected to include bank discounts and other offers. SBI credit and debit card users will get a 10 percent instant discount. Further breakdown of the discount benefits can be expected to be revealed once the sale goes live. oneplus open discount amazon inline open

Notably, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition was launched in India in August this year at Rs. 1,49,999 for the singular 16GB + 1TB option. Customers may be able to get this version at a discounted rate during the upcoming Amazon sale as well.

OnePlus Open Features

The OnePlus Open sports a 7.82-inch 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED main display and a 6.31-inch 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2.

For optics, the OnePlus Open is equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The handset has a 32-megapixel camera and a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies on the outer and inner screens, respectively.

The OnePlus Open is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. The handset carries a tri-state alert slider as well as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale, OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open price in India, OnePlus, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
