  Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Gets Ability to Use Inner and Outer Cameras Simultaneously on Meet

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Gets Ability to Use Inner and Outer Cameras Simultaneously on Meet

Once triggered, other participants will be able to see the user via the front-facing camera, while also getting a view of in-front of them.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 September 2024 15:03 IST
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Gets Ability to Use Inner and Outer Cameras Simultaneously on Meet

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a Google Meet feature which leverages its foldable screens

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is getting an exclusive Google Meet feature
  • Users can now use inner and outer screens simultaneously during calls
  • The feature is said to be available for both Personal and Workspace users
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is getting a new functionality on one of the company's first-party apps which aims to enhance the meeting experience. On Google Meet, users will now be able to use the inner and outer cameras of the smartphone simultaneously during video conferencing. While this feature was initially announced with the launch of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in August, it is now rolling out with a new Google Meet update.

Google Meet Feature on Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Following the latest Google Meet update for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (first spotted by Android Authority), users can now access an exclusive feature on the handset. It allows them to use the handset's inner and outer cameras simultaneously while on a Meet. The feature may potentially enable multiple participants to engage in the video meeting without needing to huddle around a single laptop.

Once triggered, other participants will be able to see the user via the front-facing camera, while also getting a view of the things going in front of them.

Google first teased this feature alongside the launch of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in August. However, its rollout has only just begun. It is said to be available to users with personal and workspace accounts. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify its availability on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Other Meet Features

Last month, the Mountain View-based tech giant started rolling out an artificial intelligence (AI) feature dubbed ‘Take notes for me'. As the name suggests, it leverages Gemini – Google's large language model (LLM) – to transcribe and summarise the notable points during a meeting.

It was first previewed last year and was in the beta phase until its rollout in August, and appears as a Gemini AI icon on the top-right corner of the Meet interface. By default, the feature only takes notes but does not transcribe. However, users can also trigger the meeting's transcription. A new document is created in the organiser's Google Drive.

The feature is available to Google Workspace users who have either Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or the AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons.

Google Meet, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Gets Ability to Use Inner and Outer Cameras Simultaneously on Meet
