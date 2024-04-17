Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is expected to be unveiled soon, and the purported true wireless (TWS) earbuds are expected to succeed the Pixel Buds Pro, which were introduced during Google's I/O event in May 2022. Although the company has not yet confirmed the launch of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, previous reports suggest that they are likely to arrive at the firm's I/O event in May or at the Pixel Hardware event alongside the Pixel 9 series of smartphones. Details about the charging case of these anticipated TWS earphones have now surfaced online.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case was spotted on the UL Demko website with the model number GH8TQ, according to a 91Mobiles report. The case is listed with a 650mAh Li-ion battery on the Danish certification website This suggests that it could offer a slightly larger capacity than the 620mAh battery packed into the original Pixel Buds Pro.

The publication also spotted the Pixel Buds Pro 2 on the SatefyKorea certification website with the same model number. The listing also shows that the contract manufacturing company for the TWS earphones' charging cases is Chinese firm Chongqing VDL Electronics.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro were launched in India at Rs. 19,990 and are available in Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass colour options. They come with active noise cancellation (ANC) support and a dedicated transparency mode. The earphones also support multipoint connectivity which allows pairing with multiple devices at the same time.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 31 hours without ANC and up to 20 hours with ANC turned on. The charging case also supports USB Type-C for wired and Qi wireless charging. The case comes with an IPX2 rating for splash resistance, while individual earbuds carry IPX4 certifications.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.