Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Charging Case Battery Specifications Surface on Certification Websites: Report

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is tipped to arrive later this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2024 14:47 IST
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Charging Case Battery Specifications Surface on Certification Websites: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is expected to succeed the Pixel Buds Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 were also spotted on the Safety Korea site
  • They are expected to launch with upgrades over the current model
  • The Pixel Buds Pro 2 could be announced alongside the Pixel 9 series
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is expected to be unveiled soon, and the purported true wireless (TWS) earbuds are expected to succeed the Pixel Buds Pro, which were introduced during Google's I/O event in May 2022. Although the company has not yet confirmed the launch of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, previous reports suggest that they are likely to arrive at the firm's I/O event in May or at the Pixel Hardware event alongside the Pixel 9 series of smartphones. Details about the charging case of these anticipated TWS earphones have now surfaced online.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case was spotted on the UL Demko website with the model number GH8TQ, according to a 91Mobiles report. The case is listed with a 650mAh Li-ion battery on the Danish certification website This suggests that it could offer a slightly larger capacity than the 620mAh battery packed into the original Pixel Buds Pro.

The publication also spotted the Pixel Buds Pro 2 on the SatefyKorea certification website with the same model number. The listing also shows that the contract manufacturing company for the TWS earphones' charging cases is Chinese firm Chongqing VDL Electronics.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro were launched in India at Rs. 19,990 and are available in Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass colour options. They come with active noise cancellation (ANC) support and a dedicated transparency mode. The earphones also support multipoint connectivity which allows pairing with multiple devices at the same time.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 31 hours without ANC and up to 20 hours with ANC turned on. The charging case also supports USB Type-C for wired and Qi wireless charging. The case comes with an IPX2 rating for splash resistance, while individual earbuds carry IPX4 certifications.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 launch, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 specifications, Google Pixel Buds Pro, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Charging Case Battery Specifications Surface on Certification Websites: Report
