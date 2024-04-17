Technology News
Vivo T3x 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T3x 5G sports a dual rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 April 2024 14:32 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T3x 5G is offered in Celestial Green and Crimson Bliss shades

Highlights
  • Vivo T3x 5G runs Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14
  • It will go on sale starting April 24
  • Vivo T3x 5G supports 44W fast charging
Vivo launched its latest smartphone, Vivo T3x 5G, in India on Wednesday, April 17. The new Vivo T series handset features a full-HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The T3x 5G comes in two colour options and houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The handset ships with Android 14 and has an IP64-rated build. The new Vivo T3x 5G will go on sale in the country next week.

Vivo T3x 5G price in India, availability

The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Vivo T3x 5G in India starts at Rs. 13,499, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,999. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 16,499. The phone is offered in Celestial Green and Crimson Bliss shades. It will go on sale starting April 24 via Vivo's official online store, Flipkart, as well as offline retail stores.

Vivo is offering up to Rs. 1,500 discount for purchases made using HDFC bank and SBI cards.

Vivo T3x 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Vivo T3x 5G runs Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and features a 6.72-inch full-HD (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with 1000 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and 393 ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a 4nm-based Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. With the extended RAM 3.0 feature, the inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 8GB. The onboard storage supports expansion via microSD card up to 1TB.

The Vivo T3x 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it sports an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.05aperture. The camera features are similar to that of last year's Vivo T2x 5G.

Connectivity options on the Vivo T3x 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, Beidu, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor. For authentication, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also comes with IP64 dust and water resistance. It has dual stereo speakers.

The Vivo T3x 5G features a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 68 hours of online music playback time on a single charge. Besides, it measures 165.70x76.00x7.99mm and weighs 199 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo T3x 5G, Vivo T3x 5G Price in India, Vivo T3x 5G Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV Models Launched in India

