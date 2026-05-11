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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals and Offers on Budget Soundbars During the Sale

HDFC Bank credit card holders are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 15:43 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals and Offers on Budget Soundbars During the Sale

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Aavante 2.2 1400 140W Signature Soundbar is listed at Rs. 4,499, down from Rs. 17,990 MRP

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Highlights
  • Zebronics Juke BAR 200A is priced at Rs. 3,298
  • Mivi Nex 100 2.1-channel soundbar costs Rs. 2,999
  • Prime members get extra cashback and exclusive coupons
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Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026 is underway in India, bringing discounts across product categories such as smartphones, laptops, home appliances, televisions, and audio devices. The event offers price reductions of up to 65 percent on select products, along with additional savings through bank offers, cashback, no-cost EMI, and exchange deals. For buyers looking to upgrade their TV audio setup without spending too much, the sale includes several soundbars from brands such as Boat, Mivi, Zebronics, CrossBeats, and Amazon Basics priced below Rs. 5,000.

In addition to the listed discounts, shoppers can receive Rs. 150 cashback on orders worth Rs. 2,500 or more. HDFC Bank credit card holders are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount on qualifying purchases, including transactions made through EasyEMI. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI and exchange benefits on select products. All offers are subject to terms and conditions.

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Amazon Prime members get access to extra benefits during the sale. These include a flat Rs. 250 cashback on purchases of Rs. 2,500 or more and exclusive coupons on over two lakh products. Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can earn unlimited five percent cashback. Prime members can also earn three percent back in the form of Diamonds on UPI payments and unlock assured rewards worth up to five percent back on eligible orders.

Best Deals on Budget Soundbars in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

The ongoing sale features a range of budget soundbars from Boat, Zebronics, Mivi, CrossBeats, and Amazon Basics. The Boat Aavante 2.2 1400 140W Signature Soundbar is listed at Rs. 4,499, down from Rs. 17,990 MRP. The Zebronics Juke BAR 200A 90W Soundbar with subwoofer is available for Rs. 3,298, while the Mivi Nex 100 90W 2.1-channel soundbar can be purchased for Rs. 2,999.

For buyers with a tighter budget, the CrossBeats Blaze B24 24W Bluetooth soundbar is priced at Rs. 1,499, and the Zebronics Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar 26W costs Rs. 1,399. The Mivi Fort S24 24W Bluetooth soundbar is available for Rs. 1,299, while the Amazon Basics X20R 20W Bluetooth soundbar is listed at Rs. 995. Depending on the model, these soundbars offer features such as built-in subwoofers, Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ARC, and support for multiple input options.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Boat Aavante 2.2 1400 140W Signature Soundbar Rs. 17,990 Rs. 4,499 Buy Here
Zebronics Juke BAR 200A 90W Soundbar with Subwoofer Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,298 Buy Here
Mivi Nex 100 90W 2.1 Channel Soundbar Rs. 13,999 Rs. 2,999 Buy Here
CrossBeats Blaze B24 24W Bluetooth Soundbar Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,499 Buy Here
Zebronics Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar 26W Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,399 Buy Here
Mivi Fort S24 24W Bluetooth Soundbar Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,299 Buy Here
Amazon Basics X20R 20W Bluetooth Soundbar Rs. 2,999 Rs. 995 Buy Here
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Top Deals and Discounts on Budget Smartwatches

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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals and Offers on Budget Soundbars During the Sale
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