Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Top 5 Features That Make It Stand Out

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is offered in four colourways
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a Snapdragon chipset
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Samsung hosted its latest Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 event on Wednesday. During the event, the tech giant launched its first wide-folding book-style foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, which was one of the main highlights of the event. The smartphone is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Samsung India online store. With the launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold 8, the company has introduced a new foldable shape, which offers a different look and display aspect ratio for users. The handset is unique in the lineup and is expected to compete with Apple's upcoming foldable.
New Form Factor: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, as previously mentioned, is the first wide-folding smartphone. The new shape marks a shift for the entire Galaxy Z Fold lineup, as the tech giant is now taking a different approach to book-style foldables. However, the company has kept the taller book-style foldable as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is reminiscent of previous book-style foldables. In recognition of different use cases, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8's cover display offers a 10:16 aspect ratio, while the foldable screen provides a 4:3 aspect ratio. This reduces the blank borders from the top and bottom of the content a user is watching, which is prevalent on taller foldables.
Performance and Battery: While the company has reserved the Ultra branding for its flagship devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has not been left behind in terms of performance. The foldable is powered by the same custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset from Qualcomm that powers the higher-end Ultra smartphones. On top of this, it packs a significantly larger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The handset is backed by a 4,800mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features a 5,000mAh cell.
Minimal Crease on Foldable Screen: Recently, Samsung unveiled its new Flex Titanium display technology, which was meant for its future foldables. On Wednesday, the tech giant officially announced that the technology is present on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. Samsung claims that the Flex Titanium technology helps in reducing the visible crease in the middle of the screen, which is found on most foldables. On top of this, the company says that it also improves the screen durability and offers a more immersive viewing experience. It uses a thin titanium plate and a titanium-alloy film, which are placed under the OLED panel, an “ultra-thin glass”, and a protective coating.
Cameras: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 carries a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. Compared to the Ultra model, the smartphone misses out on a telephoto camera. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 boasts the same 10-megapixel cameras on the foldable display and the cover display as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. On top of this, the smartphone ships with support for 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom capabilities.
Software: Apart from hardware upgrades, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 also ships with various new software enhancements. The handset runs on Samsung's latest OneUI 9, which is based on Android 17. On top of this, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 offers the latest Galaxy AI and Gemini AI tools. For content creators, the foldable brings the Dual Recording feature that allows users to record video from the front and rear cameras simultaneously. It also gets the new My FanCam functionality, which is capable of automatically tracking a subject and adjusting the frame.
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening
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