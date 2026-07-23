Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Top 5 Features That Make It Stand Out

Samsung hosted its latest Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 event on Wednesday. During the event, the tech giant launched its first wide-folding book-style foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, which was one of the main highlights of the event. The smartphone is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Samsung India online store. With the launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold 8, the company has introduced a new foldable shape, which offers a different look and display aspect ratio for users. The handset is unique in the lineup and is expected to compete with Apple's upcoming foldable.

If you are planning to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, the company's first wide-folding handset, here are the top 5 features that you must know to make an informed buying decision.