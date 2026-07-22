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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has an 8-inch AMOLED internal display and a 6.5-inch AMOLED cover display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 July 2026 19:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset

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Highlights
  • Let us compare the Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra with previous foldable phones
  • Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a triple outward-facing camera unit
  • New phone launched with Android 16 with One UI 8 on top
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra was launched at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event this week. Despite the change in naming pattern, the latest book-style foldable arrives as a successor to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features an 8-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.5-inch cover screen. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging. Design-wise, the new phone is similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and 2024's Galaxy Z Fold 6, but they differ in price, chipset, battery capacity and more.

Let's compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 to understand the similarities and differences between the three foldable phones.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Discussion
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: The price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra price in India starts at Rs. 1,99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 2,19,999, while the top-end 16GB + 1TB variant costs Rs. 2,59,999. You can get it in Cream, Graphite, Violet Shadow and Green Shadow (online exclusive) colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a price tag of Rs. 1,74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants came with a price tag of Rs. 1,86,999 and Rs. 2,16,999, respectively. It is offered in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow and an online-exclusive Mint colour option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 came with a price tag of Rs. 1,64,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants are priced at Rs. 1,76,999 and Rs. 2,00,999, respectively. It is available in Navy, Pink, Silver Shadow and Silver Shadow colourways.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Display, OS

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has an 8-inch AMOLED internal display and a 6.5-inch AMOLED cover display. Both panels offer up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3. The new foldable runs on Android 17-based One UI 9.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 has an 8-inch QXGA+ (1,968x2,184 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display internal screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The cover display has Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. This foldable launched with Android 16 with One UI 8 on top.

samsung galaxy z fold7 review9

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 6.3-inch HD+ (968x2,376 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer screen. It has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1,856x2,160 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner screen. Both panels offer an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. It was launched with Android 14 with Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 skin running on top.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Chipset, Battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. It features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 45W wired charging along with 20W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: The Galaxy Z Fold 7 runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, alongside up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It features a 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: The Galaxy Z Fold 6 from 2024 runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Mobile Platform, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W (wired) and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Cameras, Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: The new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's rear camera unit includes a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. This handset offers a 10-megapixel camera on the internal panel and a 10-megapixel sensor on the cover display for selfies and video calls. In the unfolded state, it measures 158.4 x143.2 x 4.1mm. In the closed state, it measures 158.4 x72.8 x 8.9mm. It weighs 215g.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a triple outward-facing camera unit headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies and video chats, the foldable phone has a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display and another 10-megapixel camera on the inner screen. It measures 158.4x143.2x4.2mm when unfolded. When folded, it measures 158.4x72.8x8.9 mm. It weighs 215g.

samsung galaxy z fold6 review hinge

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's triple outer camera setup includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It also has a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel camera located under the inner screen. It measures 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1 mm in the folded state and 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6 mm in the unfolded state. The phone weighs 239g.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which One Should You Buy?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra offers improvements in battery capacity, charging speed, chipset and the ultrawide-angle camera over the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. For buyers for whom budget is not a concern, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the best option. If the price tag is a concern, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a smarter choice as it offers the same displays and primary cameras as the latest model. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a capable foldable but has inferior features compared to the latest models. You can consider this model if there are substantial discounts.

FAQs

1. Which model has the biggest display?

The Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 7 both feature an 8-inch inner AMOLED display and a 6.5-inch cover display. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 boasts a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.3-inch cover screen.

2. Which Samsung foldable charges the fastest?

The latest Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra supports 45W wired and 20W wireless charging. Previous models support 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

3. Which chipset is used in the Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.

4. Which chipset powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Mobile Platform.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 comparison
  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
Key Specs
Display (Primary)8.00-inch7.60-inch
Cover Display6.50-inch6.30-inch
Cover Resolution2520x1080 pixels968x2376 pixels
Front Camera10-megapixel + 10-megapixel 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM12GB12GB
Storage256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity4400mAh4400mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 14
Resolution1968x2184 pixels1856x2160 pixels
Processor-Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
See full Comparison »
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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