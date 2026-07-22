Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Which is Better

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series was launched globally on Wednesday, as the South Korean tech giant's next-generation book-style foldables. The foldables were unveiled during the company's Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 event, which also saw the debut of the Galaxy Z Flip 8. This year, the company has expanded its Galaxy Z Fold lineup with two models, namely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8. While the Ultra model succeeds last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, the standard model arrives as the tech giant's first wide-folding handset. While the two phones have various things in common, there are some standout features that set both phones apart, especially in terms of form factor and screen aspect ratio.

If you are planning to buy a new Samsung foldable and are confused between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 8, we are comparing the price, key specifications, and features of the two models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,99,999 in India for the base model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset is offered in Cream, Graphite, Violet Shadow, and Green Shadow (online exclusive) colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 price in India starts at Rs. 1,79,999 for the base variant with the same RAM and storage as the Ultra model. It will be available for purchase in Graphite, Cream, and Lavender colour options, along with the online-exclusive Pistachio shade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Display, Design

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED cover display, paired with an 8-inch foldable AMOLED screen on the inside. The foldable display ships with the company's new Flex Titanium display technology, which is claimed to help reduce the visible crease in the middle of the screen. Both screens refresh at up to 120Hz and offer Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection. The phone measures 158.4x72.8x8.9mm and weighs about 215g.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: The wide-folding Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, 4:3 aspect ratio, and the same Flex Titanium display technology as the Ultra model. It also features a 5.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with a 10:16 aspect ratio. It measures 123.9x161.4x4.5mm when unfolded. The handset also ships with an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Chipset, Battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is powered by a custom octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, which is built on a 3nm process, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The flagship foldable packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W (wired) and 20W (wireless) fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has been launched with the same Snapdragon chipset, RAM, and onboard storage as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. However, the smartphone is equipped with a marginally smaller 4,800mAh battery, while offering the same wired and wireless fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Cameras, OS

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra retains a triple rear camera unit, unlike the standard model. The smartphone carries a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. On top of this, it features a 10-megapixel camera on the foldable screen and a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display for selfies and video calls. The handset ships with Samsung's latest Android 17-based One UI 9.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 gets a dual rear camera system. The smartphone boasts a 50-megapixel main rear camera, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. While the rear camera system is different, it carries the same selfie cameras as the Ultra model. It also runs on Android 17-based One UI 9.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Which One Is Better for You?

Coming to which one you should buy. Based on your priorities, if you prefer a wider-folding screen, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be the right choice for you. However, if you are comfortable with the traditional Galaxy Z Fold series form factor, then the additional camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's back makes it a better deal. However, the extra rear camera, the larger battery, and a taller form factor do come at an extra cost.