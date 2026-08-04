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Top Noise-Cancelling Headphones You Can Buy in India Right Now

We put together four options worth your money if you're looking to buy the ideal noise-cancelling headphones in India this year.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 August 2026 13:57 IST
Top Noise-Cancelling Headphones You Can Buy in India Right Now

Photo Credit: JBL

The JBL Live 780NC are among the best noise-cancelling headphones in India

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Working out of a cafe, taking back-to-back calls, or just trying to disappear into a playlist on a long commute, a good pair of over-ear headphones changes the experience entirely. And the premium segment in India has quietly turned into one of the more competitive corners of the audio market, with brands racing each other on noise cancellation, battery life, comfort, and increasingly, on software smarts baked into companion apps.

We put together four options worth your money if you're looking to buy the ideal noise-cancelling headphones in India this year.

JBL Live 780NC

JBL's newest over-ear headphones make a compelling case for anyone who wants flagship-level features without paying flagship prices. The Live 780NC pairs JBL Signature Sound with Hi-Res Audio and True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0, a system that keeps reading your surroundings and adjusts noise cancellation levels in real time rather than waiting for you to flip a setting.

JBL Live 780NC, JBL Live 680NC Launched in India With Up to 80-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features

Hi-Res Audio is the standout here; it preserves far more detail from the original recording than standard Bluetooth audio, so vocals sound crisper, instruments sound more precise, and the whole mix feels closer to what the artist actually recorded, especially when paired with LDAC for high-resolution wireless playback. Sit in a busy café, walk through an airport, or step outside to take a call, and it shifts to match the environment on its own. JBL Spatial Sound layers on top of that for a more immersive feel when you're watching movies or video content.

Beyond audio, the build quality stands out too. Metallic accents and soft-touch materials give it a premium feel, and the fit stays comfortable even during long stretches of wear.

Battery life might be the single biggest selling point here. JBL rates the Live 780NC for up to 80 hours of playback, and if you're in a hurry, a five-minute Speed Charge buys you roughly four more hours on the go. Calls benefit from AI-powered dual microphones tuned for clearer voice pickup, and the JBL Headphones app hands you real control over the experience, letting you dial in ANC levels, EQ, ambient sound modes, and touch controls however you like.

The app also unlocks Auracast, a feature that lets you share audio wirelessly with other Auracast-compatible headphones from a single source, or tap into public Auracast broadcasts at places like airports and gyms once they become more common, a genuine step ahead of most headphones in this segment.

It also pairs cleanly with both Android and Apple devices, so switching phones or splitting time between ecosystems isn't an issue. Add the foldable design and seven available colours, and you get a headphone that balances style, comfort, and everyday practicality without much compromise.

Key highlights:

  • True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0
  • JBL Signature Sound with Hi-Res Audio for crisp, precise sound
  • JBL Spatial Sound for immersive video and movie playback
  • Up to 80 hours of battery life
  • JBL Headphones app with ANC, EQ, and control customisation
  • Auracast support for wireless audio sharing
  • AI-powered microphones for clearer calls
  • Premium foldable design available in seven colours
  • Seamless compatibility with Android and Apple devices
 

Beats Solo 4

If portability matters more to you than an over-ear seal, the Beats Solo 4 is worth a serious look. It breaks from the pack here with an on-ear build instead of the usual over-ear design, and it folds down small enough to disappear into a bag, which makes it a natural pick for anyone who travels or commutes often.

Beats Solo 4 Review: Good Audio Quality, But Expensive

Sound is balanced rather than boosted, and Personalised Spatial Audio kicks in on compatible devices for a more three-dimensional listening feel. Battery life comes in at up to 50 hours, and Apple users in particular will appreciate that it supports both USB Type-C and a standard 3.5mm jack, so you're never locked into one charging or listening method.

Key highlights:

  • Lightweight foldable design
  • Up to 50 hours of battery life
  • USB Type-C and 3.5mm wired playback
  • Personalised Spatial Audio
  • Excellent integration with Apple devices
 

Sony ULT Wear (WH-ULT900N)

Sony built the ULT Wear for people who live and die by bass. Press the dedicated ULT button and the headphones drop straight into an enhanced bass mode, which makes an obvious difference on EDM, hip-hop, or a Bollywood playlist where low end carries the track.

sony ult wear Sony

That's not the only trick up its sleeve, though. Active noise cancellation is genuinely effective, and support for LDAC means you're getting high-resolution wireless audio rather than a compressed approximation of it. Multipoint Bluetooth lets you stay connected to two devices at once, and automatic wear detection pauses your music the second you take the headphones off, so nothing keeps playing to an empty room. The Sony Headphones Connect app rounds things out with EQ tuning and customisation control.

Key highlights:

  • Dedicated ULT Bass mode
  • Active Noise Cancellation
  • LDAC high-quality wireless audio
  • Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity
  • Customisable sound through Sony Headphones Connect
 

Sennheiser Accentum

Where Sony leans into bass, Sennheiser goes the other way with the Accentum. This one is built around a clean, balanced sound signature, tuned more for vocals, podcasts, acoustic music, and dialogue-heavy content than for thump. It's the choice for someone who wants accuracy over excitement.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless SE (Copper) and BTD 600 Launched in India: Specifications, Price

It still holds its own on the feature front, with hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, up to 50 hours of battery life, fast charging over USB Type-C, and multipoint Bluetooth so you can bounce between your laptop and phone without re-pairing. Add a lightweight build into the mix, and it's an easy headphone to wear through a full workday or a long-haul flight.

Key highlights:

  • Balanced, detailed sound
  • Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation
  • Up to 50 hours of battery life
  • Comfortable lightweight design
  • Multipoint connectivity
 

Which One Should You Actually Buy?

It really comes down to what kind of listener you are.

Of everything in this lineup, the JBL Live 780NC comes closest to a complete package. Adaptive noise cancellation, immersive sound, AI-assisted calling, a genuinely premium build, all-day comfort, class-leading battery life, and deep customisation through the companion app add up to one of the strongest value propositions in the premium headphone space right now. And since it works just as well on Android as it does on Apple, it's an easy recommendation regardless of which phone is in your pocket.

The Beats Solo 4 makes the most sense if you're deep in the Apple ecosystem and prioritise a compact, on-ear design over a bigger over-ear fit.

Bass heads should look straight at the Sony ULT Wear. It's built for exactly that crowd, and the customisation options mean it doesn't stay one-note once you've had your fill of bass-heavy tracks.

And if balanced, accurate sound and all-day comfort matter more to you than a flashy feature list, the Sennheiser Accentum is the one to buy.

Whichever you pick, all four represent a real step up from entry-level wireless headphones, with better sound, smarter features, and the kind of comfort that actually holds up over long listening sessions.

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Further reading: JBL Live 780NC, Sony ULT Wear, Beats Solo 4, Sennheiser Accentum, Noise cancelling headphones
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
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